Top stories trending in Abingdon

Wise County real estate agents charged with $300,000 fraud
WISE, Va. — A Wise County couple who owned a real estate agencies in Wise and Abingdon, Va., as well as Jonesborough, Tenn., have been charged with wire fraud and fraud with identification documents, as part of a complicated real estate scheme that allegedly netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars. Read more
They were smiling than … those jail bologna sandwiches should make them cringe over 2-3 days !!!
A lot of fraud in Va. You read about it a lot. I think the power comes with those on authority. I've been suspicious of a few types in management settings out there
Abingdon town council considers proposal to allow alcohol on the streets
ABINGDON, Va-- Abingdon's town council is considering a proposal to allow alcohol to be carried on the streets. The proposal is still early, but would allow businesses to sell alcohol in to-go cups. Owner of 128 Pecan Jack Barrow said he thinks it is a good idea, and is hopeful... Read more
New Food City Store on Ringgold Road Expected to be Completed Next Summer
ABINGDON, VA – On Wednesday, company officials announced plans to construct two new Food City locations in the Chattanooga market area. The first location includes a 53,000 sq. ft. supermarket at the intersection of Broad Street and W 13th Street in downtown Chattanooga and is expected to open by Spring of 2023. Read more
