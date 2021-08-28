Top stories trending in Abingdon

Cancel
Abingdon, VA

Abingdon News Alert
Abingdon News Alert
 6 days ago

(ABINGDON, VA) Here are today's top stories from the Abingdon area.

Wise County real estate agents charged with $300,000 fraud

Wise County real estate agents charged with $300,000 fraud

WISE, Va. — A Wise County couple who owned a real estate agencies in Wise and Abingdon, Va., as well as Jonesborough, Tenn., have been charged with wire fraud and fraud with identification documents, as part of a complicated real estate scheme that allegedly netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

They were smiling than … those jail bologna sandwiches should make them cringe over 2-3 days !!!

A lot of fraud in Va. You read about it a lot. I think the power comes with those on authority. I've been suspicious of a few types in management settings out there

Abingdon town council considers proposal to allow alcohol on the streets

Abingdon town council considers proposal to allow alcohol on the streets

ABINGDON, Va-- Abingdon's town council is considering a proposal to allow alcohol to be carried on the streets. The proposal is still early, but would allow businesses to sell alcohol in to-go cups. Owner of 128 Pecan Jack Barrow said he thinks it is a good idea, and is hopeful...

New Food City Store on Ringgold Road Expected to be Completed Next Summer

New Food City Store on Ringgold Road Expected to be Completed Next Summer

ABINGDON, VA – On Wednesday, company officials announced plans to construct two new Food City locations in the Chattanooga market area. The first location includes a 53,000 sq. ft. supermarket at the intersection of Broad Street and W 13th Street in downtown Chattanooga and is expected to open by Spring of 2023.

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $2,200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $2,200,000

This unique South Holston Lake property has been enjoyed by the same family for parts of the past 7 decades. Originally was part of the Shankle farm and then was used as a campground. This listing includes adjoining parcel (23142 Anchor Lane, Abingdon, VA )with additional 2607 foot farm house and another 2.4 acres(included in total acreage). Property characteristics include a small vineyard, tennis courts, bunk house, lake frontage with dock, gazebo, large equipment or event shelter and huge concrete storage building. House was created from an old dairy barn and silo with green house , wine cellar, whole house generator, walk in cooler in the basement. Four Car Garage. Geothermal Heating. Possible uses for this property include rental, family compound, fishing camp, event space. Main house has several kitchen spaces and lots of possibilities.

