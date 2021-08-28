Top stories trending in Abingdon

4 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $2,200,000

This unique South Holston Lake property has been enjoyed by the same family for parts of the past 7 decades. Originally was part of the Shankle farm and then was used as a campground. This listing includes adjoining parcel (23142 Anchor Lane, Abingdon, VA )with additional 2607 foot farm house and another 2.4 acres(included in total acreage). Property characteristics include a small vineyard, tennis courts, bunk house, lake frontage with dock, gazebo, large equipment or event shelter and huge concrete storage building. House was created from an old dairy barn and silo with green house , wine cellar, whole house generator, walk in cooler in the basement. Four Car Garage. Geothermal Heating. Possible uses for this property include rental, family compound, fishing camp, event space. Main house has several kitchen spaces and lots of possibilities.