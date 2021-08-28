DT Roundtable: Predicting which Oregon frosh will play in 2021

There are still a lot of unknowns about Sam Darnold and how successful he will be in Carolina. If he plays much better than expected, Carolina could be pushing teams for a playoff spot. That said, this is still the youngest team in the NFL and at some point this season, it will show. Thanks to a very favorable first half of the schedule, we may not see it for quite a while but the back half of the season is going to be extremely challenging. The defense has the talent at all three levels to be a top 10 defense in the league but much of that will come down to how well Jaycee Horn plays as a rookie and how much of a stride 2nd-year player Jeremy Chinn and Derrick Brown take. I see Carolina getting out to a 5-3 start but then dropping seven of their last nine. 2022 will be the year where we can expect Matt Rhule to get this team to the playoffs.