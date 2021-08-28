Top stories trending in Sonora

(SONORA, CA) What’s going on in Sonora? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sonora area, click here.

Shifting winds could bring more fire smoke to Mother Lode; hotter temps in forecast this weekend Shifting winds could bring more smoke from massive fires burning north of the Mother Lode, including the Caldor Fire burning 45 miles north of Sonora, with Sonora-area highs approaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of this week. On Wednesday, a V-shaped low-pressure trough along the Northern California coast, north... Read more

New wildfire burns 50 acres in California's Tuolumne County; downtown Sonora evacuated A growing fire in Northern California’s Tuolumne County prompted officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders Thursday afternoon. The Washington fire has burned 50 acres and is 0% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The fire was first reported Thursday at Golf Links Road and State... Read more

Northern California Wildfires: Where To Find Updates On Air Quality, Evacuations, And Official Information To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. The Latest: The National Weather Service has announced a Red Flag Warning in the Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills from Friday morning through Saturday morning due to forecasted breezy north winds and low humidity. Read more

