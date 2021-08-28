Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, CA

Top stories trending in Sonora

Posted by 
Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 6 days ago

(SONORA, CA) What’s going on in Sonora? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sonora area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Sonora / uniondemocrat.com

Shifting winds could bring more fire smoke to Mother Lode; hotter temps in forecast this weekend

Shifting winds could bring more fire smoke to Mother Lode; hotter temps in forecast this weekend

Shifting winds could bring more smoke from massive fires burning north of the Mother Lode, including the Caldor Fire burning 45 miles north of Sonora, with Sonora-area highs approaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit by the end of this week. On Wednesday, a V-shaped low-pressure trough along the Northern California coast, north... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
California / arcamax.com

New wildfire burns 50 acres in California's Tuolumne County; downtown Sonora evacuated

New wildfire burns 50 acres in California's Tuolumne County; downtown Sonora evacuated

A growing fire in Northern California’s Tuolumne County prompted officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders Thursday afternoon. The Washington fire has burned 50 acres and is 0% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The fire was first reported Thursday at Golf Links Road and State... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Northern California / capradio.org

Northern California Wildfires: Where To Find Updates On Air Quality, Evacuations, And Official Information

Northern California Wildfires: Where To Find Updates On Air Quality, Evacuations, And Official Information

To get updates on your phone, including push notifications of major announcements, download our mobile app for iOS or Android. The Latest: The National Weather Service has announced a Red Flag Warning in the Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills from Friday morning through Saturday morning due to forecasted breezy north winds and low humidity. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Sonora / youtube.com

JAMESTOWN FIRE: Wildfire spreading through Sonora

JAMESTOWN FIRE: Wildfire spreading through Sonora

The Jamestown Fire has prompted evacuations in Sonora, California. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sonora Journal

Sonora Journal

Sonora, CA
91
Followers
388
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
Sonora, CA
Government
City
Sonora, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy