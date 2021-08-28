Xbox One Owners Furious With Console-Bricking Issue

There's a new, mysterious issue with Xbox One consoles giving players the "black screen of death." At first, the console-bricking issue seemed to be limited to Xbox Insiders, a special opt-in program that only a fraction of Xbox users are enrolled in. However, it appears that while many of the consoles going down to this bug are consoles of Xbox Insiders, the wider Xbox public is also now being plagued with the problem, which of course suggest Microsoft may have a larger problem on its hands, though nothing like the infamous "red ring of death."