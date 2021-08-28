Trending local news in Sequim

Cancel
Sequim, WA

Sequim News Alert
Sequim News Alert
 6 days ago

(SEQUIM, WA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Sequim.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sequim area, click here.

Sequim / peninsuladailynews.com

Sequim chamber honors essential workers

Sequim chamber honors essential workers

SEQUIM — When it came time to give kudos to the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce’s top citizen for 2020, a committee of previous winners were in a bit of a quandary. “It was clear to us, the committee, that no single person could stand out in an immeasurably harsh... Read more

Sequim / peninsuladailynews.com

Abby Mae & the Homeschool Boys reunite for Friday show

Abby Mae & the Homeschool Boys reunite for Friday show

SEQUIM — The lead singer of Abby Mae & the Homeschool Boys has an unmistakable confidence. She’s coming back to the stage with the band that traveled around the Pacific Northwest to festivals and gigs, released three records and then, nine years ago, broke up. Vocalist Abby Sill, guitarist-banjo player... Read more

Sequim / peninsuladailynews.com

Air Affaire flies back to Sequim for eighth year

Air Affaire flies back to Sequim for eighth year

SEQUIM — With last year’s Air Affaire grounded thanks to the pandemic, organizers look to bring back some favorites for a one-day event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The eighth Olympic Peninsula Air Affaire and Fly-In offers rides in an airplane, a tethered hot air balloon and/or helicopter along with the sights and sounds of dozens of airplanes, classic cars and remote control airplane demonstrations at the Sequim Valley Airport, 468 Dorothy Hunt Lane. Read more

Sequim / sequimwa.gov

The City of Sequim Halts New Reservations for Indoor Facilities

The City of Sequim Halts New Reservations for Indoor Facilities

The City of Sequim will halt new reservations for City-owned indoor facility rentals effective immediately due to the alarming growth in COVID-19 cases in the region and the rise of the highly infectious Delta Variant. Reservations are still available for City-owned outdoor facilities. The City will honor reservations that are... Read more

