Trae Young is not getting a lot of support on his latest social media hot take, getting absolutely obliterated all throughout his replies. Just a few hours after Drake released his new album, Certified Lover Boy, the baller decided to tap into the constantly-evolving Greatest Rapper Of All Time debate. While a lot of folks on the timeline probably would have agreed with almost any props Young wanted to give Drake amid the album’s hype, he decided to go with the one argument people everywhere will slap you in the face for: saying (inset rapper here) is better than Jay-Z.