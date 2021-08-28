What's up: Leading stories in Americus

(AMERICUS, GA) What’s going on in Americus? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Americus area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Badges for Life blood drive set for Friday in Americus AMERICUS, GA – First Responders are very aware of the vital need for timely blood donations. That’s why our local first responders are banning together to give the gift of life at the Sumter County Badges for Life blood drive set for Friday in Americus. It’s being held in memory... Read more

TOP VIEWED

Blood drive in Americus honors two fallen officers ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is hosting a blood drive Friday, remembering two fallen officers. Nicholas Smarr, an officer with Georgia Southwestern State University and Jody Smith, an Americus police officer, were best friends. They lost their lives in 2016 after they were shot while responding to a domestic violence call. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Cheerful Giving - Testimony - Cornerstone Americus Being generous is foundational to living for Jesus. Starting to live generously takes effort and isn't always easy. Learn how to give, and give cheerfully, as Jay and Amanda Anderson share this testimony. To learn more about Cornerstone Church in Americus, GA, visit our website: https://mycornerstone.family/ Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE