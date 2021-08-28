Cancel
Americus, GA

What's up: Leading stories in Americus

Americus Updates
 6 days ago

(AMERICUS, GA) What’s going on in Americus? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Americus area, click here.

Americus / southgatv.com

Badges for Life blood drive set for Friday in Americus

Badges for Life blood drive set for Friday in Americus

AMERICUS, GA – First Responders are very aware of the vital need for timely blood donations. That’s why our local first responders are banning together to give the gift of life at the Sumter County Badges for Life blood drive set for Friday in Americus. It’s being held in memory... Read more

Georgia / wtvm.com

Blood drive in Americus honors two fallen officers

Blood drive in Americus honors two fallen officers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is hosting a blood drive Friday, remembering two fallen officers. Nicholas Smarr, an officer with Georgia Southwestern State University and Jody Smith, an Americus police officer, were best friends. They lost their lives in 2016 after they were shot while responding to a domestic violence call. Read more

Americus / youtube.com

Cheerful Giving - Testimony - Cornerstone Americus

Cheerful Giving - Testimony - Cornerstone Americus

Being generous is foundational to living for Jesus. Starting to live generously takes effort and isn't always easy. Learn how to give, and give cheerfully, as Jay and Amanda Anderson share this testimony. To learn more about Cornerstone Church in Americus, GA, visit our website: https://mycornerstone.family/ Read more

Americus / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 114 O'Hara Road, Americus, GA 31719 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 114 O'Hara Road, Americus, GA 31719 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://114OHaraRoad.C21.com 114 O'Hara Road Americus, GA 31719 MLS 904599 Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 Call Kelley 229-938-3643 to view this great new listing on O'Hara Road! Foyer, formal living room and dining room. Spacious eat in kitchen and laundry area. Den with fireplace that leads to nice screened porch, large deck and fenced backyard. Three bedrooms, two baths and double garage complete this awesome property. Call for your appointment today!! Contact Agent: Kelley Kinslow Americus Realty, Inc. Read more

