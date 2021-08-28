What's up: News headlines in Gallup

(GALLUP, NM) What’s going on in Gallup? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Rebel ousted from rural New Mexico school board hospitalized with COVID Aug. 4 — Jeff Essary and the other four school board members in the small village of Floyd are suspended by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration. The board rebelled against state public health orders intended to blunt the spread of COVID-19. Thursday — Essary marks his 11th day as a... Read more

FBI: Gangs had gun, drug pipeline via ABQ supplier A member of Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico said Eddie “Taz” Trujillo had “a steady supply” of guns and “his prices were reasonable.” A member of the Aryan Brotherhood called the 39-year-old a “solid dude” who may have Mexican cartel connections. In recently unsealed court documents, the FBI alleged Trujillo spent... Read more

Tohatchi boys return veteran squad Tohatchi senior Melvin Scott Jr. placed first at a scrimmage hosted by Gallup High on Saturday morning at Gallup Sports Complex. Scott is one of five returning harriers for the Tohatchi boys team that placed second at state last year. Read more

