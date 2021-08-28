What's up: News headlines in Gallup
(GALLUP, NM) What’s going on in Gallup? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Rebel ousted from rural New Mexico school board hospitalized with COVID
Aug. 4 — Jeff Essary and the other four school board members in the small village of Floyd are suspended by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration. The board rebelled against state public health orders intended to blunt the spread of COVID-19. Thursday — Essary marks his 11th day as a... Read more
like so many others who did not want to follow simple protection now has covid , let's hope we the taxpayers won't get stuck with his medical bills
According to recent CDC VAERS report, since December 14, 2020 to July 31st, 2021, there have been 12,366 deaths after Covid-19 vaccine and 70,105 serious injuries following this vaccine. We have been told that most age groups have around a 97-98% recovery rate from the virus, so refusing the vaccine seems the safer choice. Shaming the non-vaxxers is not helpful. Do you do the same to those who forgo the annual flu shot? A lot of Americans are forgetting what personal freedoms are. Before this pandemic, you do realize you were exposed to a plethora of viruses and microbes on a daily basis and you didn't blink an eye. How many of you who have traveled via commercial airlines have gotten sick because of some cooties flying around in the plane's cabin air? Yet you survived. So now you want to exchange freedom for dubious safety because you believe everything the news tells you.
FBI: Gangs had gun, drug pipeline via ABQ supplier
A member of Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico said Eddie “Taz” Trujillo had “a steady supply” of guns and “his prices were reasonable.” A member of the Aryan Brotherhood called the 39-year-old a “solid dude” who may have Mexican cartel connections. In recently unsealed court documents, the FBI alleged Trujillo spent... Read more
after 22 arrests he was on the streets..what is wrong with our system ?
The criminals and the law enforcement individuals have their own system, a RECYCLE. He will be set as bait and released to get another dealer or gangs. Why do you think, Crimes continue to happen? Not all criminals go to prisons, they deal out. Money talks!
Tohatchi boys return veteran squad
Tohatchi senior Melvin Scott Jr. placed first at a scrimmage hosted by Gallup High on Saturday morning at Gallup Sports Complex. Scott is one of five returning harriers for the Tohatchi boys team that placed second at state last year. Read more
Gallup business owner accused of running prostitution ring
GALLUP, N.M. – A Gallup business owner is in jail Friday evening. He is accused of committing multiple crimes in Arizona, including running a prostitution operation. 59-year-old Binghua Yang is in custody at the McKinley County Detention Center. Police arrested him outside his business on Gallup's west side, last Thursday. He faces charges for conspiracy, illegal control of an enterprise, money laundering in the second degree and operating or maintaining a house of prostitution – but not here in New Mexico. Read more