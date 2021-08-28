News wrap: Top stories in Dickson
(DICKSON, TN) Here are today’s top stories from the Dickson area.
3 counties added to federal flooding disaster declaration
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Three Tennessee counties have been added to the federal flood and storm disaster declaration, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Wednesday afternoon. Dickson, Hickman, and Houston counties along with Humphreys will now be receiving federal assistance to help with recovery efforts associated with the catastrophic flash flooding... Read more
GRACE BAPTIST DICKSON 8-25-21
Roots // Pastor Jamie Grisham // Compassion Church Dickson
Welcome to Compassion Online! Join us as we continue our sermon series, Bench Warmers!
Dickson families struggle to return to normal following devastating floods
DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — The journey back to normalcy is long and hard for those who lost their livelihoods in Saturday’s flood. The impact spreads from Waverly to Dickson. “This is a tedious, most hard part of it,” said David Faassen, who has lived in the same Dickson home for 36 years. “You can rip and sort and dig stuff out, but it’s taking time to wash things. And we’ll put them away in storage.” Read more
