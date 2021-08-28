Cancel
Immokalee, FL

News wrap: Top stories in Immokalee

Immokalee Journal
(IMMOKALEE, FL) The news in Immokalee never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Collier County / abc-7.com

DNA from a tooth identifies victim from 40-year-old Collier homicide case

DNA from a tooth identifies victim from 40-year-old Collier homicide case

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Detectives have identified the victim of a nearly 40-year-old unsolved homicide with the help of DNA from a tooth. In February 1981, the skeleton of a man was found in Immokalee. The man’s remains were wrapped in an electric blanket and left at a “remote site”, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Read more

Immokalee / winknews.com

COVID outbreak at home adds to difficulty of being mom and teacher

COVID outbreak at home adds to difficulty of being mom and teacher

Maria Salinas is a teacher by day but a mom all of the time. She works full-time as a fifth-grade teacher at Lake Trafford Elementary in Immokalee and cares for her three children. She is also is pregnant with her fourth child. Salinas said being a teacher is much harder... Read more

Florida / usatoday.com

'It’s about health equity': An outreach team bridges humans to health care in this Florida migrant community

'It's about health equity': An outreach team bridges humans to health care in this Florida migrant community

A COVID-19 response team has spent the past year building trust in a community that was ravaged by the pandemic. They're needed now more than ever. Read more

Immokalee / nbc-2.com

Monoclonal antibody clinic opens in Immokalee

Monoclonal antibody clinic opens in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. – A new monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatment clinic is opening in Immokalee on Friday. The Department of Health said you have to be positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus. The site will be open from 9 a.m. to... Read more

ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

