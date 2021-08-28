News wrap: Top stories in Immokalee

(IMMOKALEE, FL) The news in Immokalee never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWED

DNA from a tooth identifies victim from 40-year-old Collier homicide case COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– Detectives have identified the victim of a nearly 40-year-old unsolved homicide with the help of DNA from a tooth. In February 1981, the skeleton of a man was found in Immokalee. The man’s remains were wrapped in an electric blanket and left at a “remote site”, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

COVID outbreak at home adds to difficulty of being mom and teacher Maria Salinas is a teacher by day but a mom all of the time. She works full-time as a fifth-grade teacher at Lake Trafford Elementary in Immokalee and cares for her three children. She is also is pregnant with her fourth child. Salinas said being a teacher is much harder... Read more

LOCAL PICK

'It’s about health equity': An outreach team bridges humans to health care in this Florida migrant community A COVID-19 response team has spent the past year building trust in a community that was ravaged by the pandemic. They're needed now more than ever. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE