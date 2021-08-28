Trending local news in Clinton
(CLINTON, NC) Here are today’s top stories from the Clinton area.
History made with CHS food pantry
CLINTON — A major achievement was celebrated recently at Clinton High School, as people gathered for a ribbon-cutting of the first-ever Read more
Leading Sampson: Carroll’s Board Service Proves Commitment to Local Education
As an educator for over 40 years, Sandra Carroll is no stranger to the ins and outs of public education. Her service on the Sampson County Board of Education only aids in her service as a member of the Sampson Community College (SCC) Board of Trustees. In both roles, Carroll’s focus is always on the development of local education for the benefit of students in the county. Read more
Gridiron Preview: Week 2
Week two of the Fall 2021 Football Season is set to unfold tonight and already local teams are feeling the effects of COVID plaguing their sch Read more
West Bladen tumbles in SAC opener at Clinton
CLINTON — West Bladen lost its league opener to Clinton 9-0 in girls high school tennis on Thursday. The Lady Knights and host Lady Dark Horses were in their Southeastern Athletic Conferenced debuts. West Bladen managed to win just one set. • Lady Knights: Junior Kaden Thurman was defeated 6-3,... Read more
