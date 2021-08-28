Trending local news in Clinton

Leading Sampson: Carroll’s Board Service Proves Commitment to Local Education

As an educator for over 40 years, Sandra Carroll is no stranger to the ins and outs of public education. Her service on the Sampson County Board of Education only aids in her service as a member of the Sampson Community College (SCC) Board of Trustees. In both roles, Carroll's focus is always on the development of local education for the benefit of students in the county.