Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, NC

Trending local news in Clinton

Posted by 
Clinton Voice
Clinton Voice
 6 days ago

(CLINTON, NC) Here are today’s top stories from the Clinton area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Clinton / clintonnc.com

History made with CHS food pantry

History made with CHS food pantry

CLINTON — A major achievement was celebrated recently at Clinton High School, as people gathered for a ribbon-cutting of the first-ever Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Sampson County / sampsoncc.edu

Leading Sampson: Carroll’s Board Service Proves Commitment to Local Education

Leading Sampson: Carroll’s Board Service Proves Commitment to Local Education

As an educator for over 40 years, Sandra Carroll is no stranger to the ins and outs of public education. Her service on the Sampson County Board of Education only aids in her service as a member of the Sampson Community College (SCC) Board of Trustees. In both roles, Carroll’s focus is always on the development of local education for the benefit of students in the county. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Clinton / clintonnc.com

Gridiron Preview: Week 2

Gridiron Preview: Week 2

Week two of the Fall 2021 Football Season is set to unfold tonight and already local teams are feeling the effects of COVID plaguing their sch Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Clinton / bladenjournal.com

West Bladen tumbles in SAC opener at Clinton

West Bladen tumbles in SAC opener at Clinton

CLINTON — West Bladen lost its league opener to Clinton 9-0 in girls high school tennis on Thursday. The Lady Knights and host Lady Dark Horses were in their Southeastern Athletic Conferenced debuts. West Bladen managed to win just one set. • Lady Knights: Junior Kaden Thurman was defeated 6-3,... Read more

Comments / 0

Clinton Voice

Clinton Voice

Clinton, NC
96
Followers
337
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clinton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, NC
Government
City
Clinton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy