Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Coos Bay Digest
Coos Bay Digest
 6 days ago

(COOS BAY, OR) Here are today’s top stories from the Coos Bay area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Coos Bay / theworldlink.com

Karen Baird

Karen Baird

Karen Baird was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, an excellent artist and cook. She died in Wenatchee, Washington, on August 16, 2021, at the age of 78, after a brief illness. The daughter of an orchardist, Karen grew up amongst the apple trees in Oroville, Washington, before attending Eastern Washington... Read more

Sutherlin / nrtoday.com

Three Sutherlin, two Douglas players receive all-state recognition

Three Sutherlin, two Douglas players receive all-state recognition

Senior post Amy Dickover and sophomore guard Micah Wicks, who helped the Sutherlin High School girls basketball team to a runner-up finish in the unofficial Class 3A state tournament, each received first-team all-state honors for the abbreviated 2021 spring season which ended in late June. The Bulldogs, who went 8-0... Read more

Coos Bay / theworldlink.com

Operation Backpack seeks donations

Operation Backpack seeks donations

It is that time once again when school-age children all over the South Coast eagerly anticipate the beginning of the school year and all the excitement a new year brings. In the past our community has been very supportive when we have requested assistance in meeting the needs of our students. Read more

Coos Bay / socc.edu

Southwestern Foundation Congratulates 2021-22 Scholarship Recipients

Southwestern Foundation Congratulates 2021-22 Scholarship Recipients

The Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation is proud to congratulate their 2021-22 scholarship recipients. Thanks to generous donors, the organization awarded 176 scholarships totaling more than $264,000 for students attending Southwestern for the upcoming academic year. “This support is incredibly helpful for our college and students. We are awarding more... Read more

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

