Coos Bay news wrap: What’s trending
Karen Baird
Karen Baird

Karen Baird was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, an excellent artist and cook. She died in Wenatchee, Washington, on August 16, 2021, at the age of 78, after a brief illness. The daughter of an orchardist, Karen grew up amongst the apple trees in Oroville, Washington, before attending Eastern Washington...
Three Sutherlin, two Douglas players receive all-state recognition
Three Sutherlin, two Douglas players receive all-state recognition

Senior post Amy Dickover and sophomore guard Micah Wicks, who helped the Sutherlin High School girls basketball team to a runner-up finish in the unofficial Class 3A state tournament, each received first-team all-state honors for the abbreviated 2021 spring season which ended in late June. The Bulldogs, who went 8-0...
Operation Backpack seeks donations
Operation Backpack seeks donations

It is that time once again when school-age children all over the South Coast eagerly anticipate the beginning of the school year and all the excitement a new year brings. In the past our community has been very supportive when we have requested assistance in meeting the needs of our students.
Southwestern Foundation Congratulates 2021-22 Scholarship Recipients
Southwestern Foundation Congratulates 2021-22 Scholarship Recipients

The Southwestern Oregon Community College Foundation is proud to congratulate their 2021-22 scholarship recipients. Thanks to generous donors, the organization awarded 176 scholarships totaling more than $264,000 for students attending Southwestern for the upcoming academic year. "This support is incredibly helpful for our college and students. We are awarding more...
