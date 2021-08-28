Cancel
Brenham, TX

Brenham news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 6 days ago

(BRENHAM, TX) The news in Brenham never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Brenham area, click here.

Cubs open season on road with familiar foe

Cubs open season on road with familiar foe

If there’s one positive to Brenham High School’s football season opener Friday, it’s this: At least the Cubs know what they’re getting themselves into. Brenham begins the 2021 season with its fourth straight Week 1 clash with Magnolia West when the two teams butt heads at 7 p.m. at Mustang Stadium in Magnolia. Read more

‘MEET THE CUBS’ MARKS BEGINNING OF FALL SPORTS SEASON

‘MEET THE CUBS’ MARKS BEGINNING OF FALL SPORTS SEASON

Despite the threat of bad weather, the Brenham community still came out in full force Wednesday night to support the Cubs and Cubettes as they kick off the new season. The annual “Meet the Cubs” rally at Cub Stadium was delayed by half an hour after reports of lightning. However, the threat subsided long enough for the event to go off without a hitch. Read more

REGISTRATION FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA BEGINS FRIDAY

REGISTRATION FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA BEGINS FRIDAY

With the fall season right around the corner, the streets of downtown Brenham will soon take on a festive look. Main Street Brenham’s 18th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza invites community members to celebrate the arrival of autumn by creating their own scarecrows and displaying them throughout downtown. This year, $1,450 in... Read more

BLINN COLLEGE TO COMMEMORATE OPENING OF STEI BUILDING AT CEREMONY FRIDAY

BLINN COLLEGE TO COMMEMORATE OPENING OF STEI BUILDING AT CEREMONY FRIDAY

Blinn College will officially open its new Science, Technology, Engineering and Innovation Building on the Brenham Campus tomorrow (Friday). The grand opening ceremony for the 72,000-square-foot facility will be held at 10 a.m. The three-story building is located at the corner of College Avenue and Prairie Lea Street. It features... Read more

Brenham News Watch

Brenham News Watch

Brenham, TX
With Brenham News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

