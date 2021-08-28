Brenham news wrap: What’s trending

(BRENHAM, TX) The news in Brenham never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Cubs open season on road with familiar foe If there’s one positive to Brenham High School’s football season opener Friday, it’s this: At least the Cubs know what they’re getting themselves into. Brenham begins the 2021 season with its fourth straight Week 1 clash with Magnolia West when the two teams butt heads at 7 p.m. at Mustang Stadium in Magnolia. Read more

‘MEET THE CUBS’ MARKS BEGINNING OF FALL SPORTS SEASON Despite the threat of bad weather, the Brenham community still came out in full force Wednesday night to support the Cubs and Cubettes as they kick off the new season. The annual “Meet the Cubs” rally at Cub Stadium was delayed by half an hour after reports of lightning. However, the threat subsided long enough for the event to go off without a hitch. Read more

REGISTRATION FOR DOWNTOWN BRENHAM SCARECROW EXTRAVAGANZA BEGINS FRIDAY With the fall season right around the corner, the streets of downtown Brenham will soon take on a festive look. Main Street Brenham’s 18th Annual Scarecrow Extravaganza invites community members to celebrate the arrival of autumn by creating their own scarecrows and displaying them throughout downtown. This year, $1,450 in... Read more

