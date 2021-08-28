Cancel
Picayune, MS

What's up: News headlines in Picayune

Picayune News Alert
Picayune News Alert
(PICAYUNE, MS) What’s going on in Picayune? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Gulfport / wlox.com

Picayune city leaders considering tax increase to replace deteriorating police department

Picayune city leaders considering tax increase to replace deteriorating police department

We're starting a second year of all high school teams playing during the pandemic. Here to look ahead is Gulfport School District Athletic Director Bryan Caldwell. Child hospitalizations are hitting a new pandemic peak and some health experts are bracing for it to get worse. Joining us with her insight is Dr. Andrea Logan from Singing River Health System. Read more

Mississippi / usnews.com

Mississippi Mayor: Mold, Asbestos Plague Police Building

Mississippi Mayor: Mold, Asbestos Plague Police Building

PICAYUNE, Miss. (AP) — Leaders of a south Mississippi city say the police department’s building is in terrible shape, and they’re seeking a tax increase to upgrade the facilities. Picayune is considering a millage increase that would finance the improvements, WLOX-TV reported. “We have mold, mildew, crumbling walls, sewer pipes... Read more

Picayune / bizneworleans.com

Stennis Space Center Announces New Senior Executive Service Appointment

Stennis Space Center Announces New Senior Executive Service Appointment

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. – Rodney McKellip has achieved federal senior executive service status and been appointed to lead NASA’s Center Operations Directorate at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. He is a native of Picayune, Miss., and a resident of Slidell. McKellip’s appointment as director of the... Read more

Picayune / picayuneitem.com

Marilyn Jean Penton

Marilyn Jean Penton

Funeral Services for Marilyn Jean Penton, age 74, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home. Read more

