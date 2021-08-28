Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salinas, CA

Top Salinas news stories

Posted by 
Salinas News Alert
Salinas News Alert
 6 days ago

(SALINAS, CA) The news in Salinas never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Salinas / crimevoice.com

SHERIFF’S OFFICE CASE RESULTS IN SALINAS MAN BEING SENTENCED TO 238 YEARS TO LIFE IN PRISON

SHERIFF’S OFFICE CASE RESULTS IN SALINAS MAN BEING SENTENCED TO 238 YEARS TO LIFE IN PRISON

Originally published as a Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “In December 2018, a girl who we will refer to as “Jane Doe”, who was under 14 years old at the time, reported to her school nurse that she was worried that she was pregnant because Ignacio Ramirez, a family member she used to live with, had raped her. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Salinas / kion546.com

Man arrested for allegedly punching Salinas police officer

Man arrested for allegedly punching Salinas police officer

Salinas police say a man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer. The post Man arrested for allegedly punching Salinas police officer appeared first on KION546. Read more

Comments
avatar

So, let's change the name from institution to assisted care and housing; then place him into the facility for his own good. It's clear that he can't care for himself.

1 like

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Salinas / montereyherald.com

Salinas city manager tests positive for COVID, Council meetings delayed

Salinas city manager tests positive for COVID, Council meetings delayed

SALINAS — With the Salinas city manager testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 the city is enacting a series of precautions to protect workers and the public, including putting off City Council meetings until the middle of September. With the announcement Monday that City Manager Steve Carrigan tested... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Salinas / montereyherald.com

Monterey County Supervisors, in the face of opposition, approve vaccine mandate

Monterey County Supervisors, in the face of opposition, approve vaccine mandate

SALINAS — Despite facing some opposition to mandatory vaccinations, including from a deputy sheriff’s official who advocated that vaccinations aren’t needed, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors moved ahead Tuesday with its program to require all county employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination, be tested weekly, have an approved exemption or face consequences that can include termination. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Salinas News Alert

Salinas News Alert

Salinas, CA
277
Followers
429
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salinas News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Government
Salinas, CA
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy