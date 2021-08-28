Top Salinas news stories
SHERIFF’S OFFICE CASE RESULTS IN SALINAS MAN BEING SENTENCED TO 238 YEARS TO LIFE IN PRISON
Originally published as a Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post – “In December 2018, a girl who we will refer to as “Jane Doe”, who was under 14 years old at the time, reported to her school nurse that she was worried that she was pregnant because Ignacio Ramirez, a family member she used to live with, had raped her. Read more
Man arrested for allegedly punching Salinas police officer
Salinas police say a man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer. The post Man arrested for allegedly punching Salinas police officer appeared first on KION546. Read more
Salinas city manager tests positive for COVID, Council meetings delayed
SALINAS — With the Salinas city manager testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 the city is enacting a series of precautions to protect workers and the public, including putting off City Council meetings until the middle of September. With the announcement Monday that City Manager Steve Carrigan tested... Read more
Monterey County Supervisors, in the face of opposition, approve vaccine mandate
SALINAS — Despite facing some opposition to mandatory vaccinations, including from a deputy sheriff’s official who advocated that vaccinations aren’t needed, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors moved ahead Tuesday with its program to require all county employees and contractors to show proof of vaccination, be tested weekly, have an approved exemption or face consequences that can include termination. Read more