Top Salinas news stories

SHERIFF'S OFFICE CASE RESULTS IN SALINAS MAN BEING SENTENCED TO 238 YEARS TO LIFE IN PRISON Originally published as a Monterey County Sheriff's Office Facebook post – "In December 2018, a girl who we will refer to as "Jane Doe", who was under 14 years old at the time, reported to her school nurse that she was worried that she was pregnant because Ignacio Ramirez, a family member she used to live with, had raped her.

Man arrested for allegedly punching Salinas police officer Salinas police say a man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer. The post Man arrested for allegedly punching Salinas police officer appeared first on KION546.

Salinas city manager tests positive for COVID, Council meetings delayed SALINAS — With the Salinas city manager testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 the city is enacting a series of precautions to protect workers and the public, including putting off City Council meetings until the middle of September. With the announcement Monday that City Manager Steve Carrigan tested...

