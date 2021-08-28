Top stories trending in Lancaster

43839 42nd St W, Lancaster, CA

See the Property Website! https://realestateplanet.tv/43839-42nd-St-W :: Joe Mayol - eXp Realty of California, Inc. - 6616181442 :: Fantastic West Lancaster Home on a Large 8240 Square foot Lot , This home has new Top of the line Laminate flooring , New Carpeting ,and New Paint .This Home has a Large Livingroom, separate dining area and a Large Family room with 2 Entertainment Alcoves and Fireplace ,also a Large Laundry room with sink and cabinets ,The Kitchen is AMAZING with granite counter tops and Subway tile backsplash Huge center island ,and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is a Study area with built in cabinets, The Primary bedroom is large and roomy with 2 walk in closets and 2 separate sink areas. there is also a jetted Tub and separate shower. Other Features include Huge Covered patio, block walls .Possible gated RV access, Block Planters Ceiling fans in all bedrooms ,Dual AC Units Plus Much More Read more