Top stories trending in Lancaster
(LANCASTER, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Lancaster.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lancaster area, click here.
Man Found Dead in Lancaster; Investigation Underway
A man was found dead Friday in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway into the circumstances of his death. Detectives were sent to 200th Street East and East Avenue I about 12:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s identity... Read more
Man found shot to death in the Lancaster area
LANCASTER – A man in his 30s was found shot to death on the side of the road Friday in the Lancaster area, authorities said. The incident was reported around 12:12 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, on 200th Street East near East Avenue I, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Read more
43839 42nd St W, Lancaster, CA
See the Property Website! https://realestateplanet.tv/43839-42nd-St-W :: Joe Mayol - eXp Realty of California, Inc. - 6616181442 :: Fantastic West Lancaster Home on a Large 8240 Square foot Lot , This home has new Top of the line Laminate flooring , New Carpeting ,and New Paint .This Home has a Large Livingroom, separate dining area and a Large Family room with 2 Entertainment Alcoves and Fireplace ,also a Large Laundry room with sink and cabinets ,The Kitchen is AMAZING with granite counter tops and Subway tile backsplash Huge center island ,and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs is a Study area with built in cabinets, The Primary bedroom is large and roomy with 2 walk in closets and 2 separate sink areas. there is also a jetted Tub and separate shower. Other Features include Huge Covered patio, block walls .Possible gated RV access, Block Planters Ceiling fans in all bedrooms ,Dual AC Units Plus Much More Read more
2018 Ram 2500 Tradesman in Lancaster, CA 93534-6302
Hunter Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram 1130 Auto Mall Dr in Lancaster, CA 93534-6302 Learn More: https://www.hunterdodgechryslerjeep.net/used/Ram/2018-Ram-2500-lancaster-ca-9e4cf0d60a0e09b073e781a6ddd237ca.htm Here's a great deal on a 2018 Ram 2500. It features four-wheel drive capabilities, a durable automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. This model accommodates 6 passengers comfortably, and provides features such as: a rear step bumper, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, power windows, a trailer hitch, and much more. Passengers are protected by various safety and security features, including: head curtain airbags, front side impact airbags, traction control, brake assist, ignition disabling, and 4 wheel disc brakes with ABS. For added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. It also arrives with a Carfax history report, indicating just one previous owner. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call. Read more
Comments / 0