Lancaster, CA

Top stories trending in Lancaster

Lancaster Daily
 6 days ago

(LANCASTER, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Lancaster.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lancaster area, click here.

Lancaster / mynewsla.com

Man Found Dead in Lancaster; Investigation Underway

Man Found Dead in Lancaster; Investigation Underway

A man was found dead Friday in Lancaster, and an investigation was underway into the circumstances of his death. Detectives were sent to 200th Street East and East Avenue I about 12:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Information was not immediately available on the man’s identity... Read more

Lancaster / theavtimes.com

Lancaster / youtube.com

Lancaster / youtube.com

Lancaster Daily

Lancaster Daily

Lancaster, CA
393
Followers
427
Post
42K+
Views
With Lancaster Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

