Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

What's up: News headlines in Evansville

Posted by 
Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 6 days ago

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Evansville.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Evansville / wevv.com

Evansville Nurses Protest Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate From Hospitals

Evansville Nurses Protest Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate From Hospitals

Local nurses protested the vaccine mandate at Wesselmen Woods Friday morning. "I'm going to stand and fight," said nurse Kisha Byers. "Everybody has the right to choose what they put in their own body," said nurse Christine Ulrich. Hospital officials at both Deaconess and Ascension St. Vincent are requiring their... Read more

Comments
avatar

Every year the CDC has to make new vaccinations which takes 6 to 8 months to create for the annual flu vaccination. That's exactly how long it took to create the coronavirus vaccination and these people act like it's something that was rushed into creation. The vaccination is safe for 90% of the population if not more. Just take the vaccination people and just shut your mouth can we just get through this already aren't you getting tired of the threat of shutdown and people coming to the emergency rooms?

6 likes 6 replies

avatar

The only reason some people think this is courageous cause it's new. Would it be courageous if protest taking a physical or drug test for the job. Would it courageous why we can't go to work drunk. Hopefully you intelligence people gets my grip. Liberty (freedoms) comes with responsibility and consequences. It's your (liberty)freedom to quit any job if you don't want to take the vaccine or wear a mask. It's your liberty (freedom) not to shop at any store that requires mask. Also it's the business liberty (freedom) to require mask. No shirt, no shoes, no mask no service. PLEASE USE YOUR BRAIN!!! The nurse has liberty to quit and protest but it's also the hospital liberty to require vaccinations if they want. .

9 likes 4 dislikes 4 replies

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Evansville / tristatehomepage.com

Evansville woman arrested in connection to Captain D’s shooting

Evansville woman arrested in connection to Captain D’s shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened at Captain D’s in Evansville on Wednesday night. Police say 22-year old Hope Malin hit the victim with brass knuckles and the victim hit her back. Police say someone else then fired the shots at the victim. The victim was shot twice in the leg and taken to a hospital. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Evansville / gopurpleaces.com

Regular season begins for Aces against Bellarmine

Regular season begins for Aces against Bellarmine

EVANSVILLE - Following a 4-0 win over Hanover in its preseason finale, the University of Evansville men's soccer team begins the regular season against Bellarmine at 6 PM on Thursday at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville. Evansville vs. Bellarmine | Thurs., Aug. 26 | 6 PM. Date | Time Thurs.,... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Evansville / 14news.com

Discussions held as part of ‘Back the Vax’ Campaign

Discussions held as part of ‘Back the Vax’ Campaign

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health experts say every shot is a step in the right direction in the fight against the coronavirus, yet some people are still not convinced. That’s why the Vanderburgh County Health Department started the “Back the Vax with Facts Campaign”. [Related: Lupillo Rivera to play Evansville... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Evansville Today

Evansville Today

Evansville, IN
242
Followers
450
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy