What's up: News headlines in Evansville

Evansville woman arrested in connection to Captain D’s shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened at Captain D’s in Evansville on Wednesday night. Police say 22-year old Hope Malin hit the victim with brass knuckles and the victim hit her back. Police say someone else then fired the shots at the victim. The victim was shot twice in the leg and taken to a hospital. Read more