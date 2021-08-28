What's up: News headlines in Evansville
Evansville Nurses Protest Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate From Hospitals
Local nurses protested the vaccine mandate at Wesselmen Woods Friday morning. "I'm going to stand and fight," said nurse Kisha Byers. "Everybody has the right to choose what they put in their own body," said nurse Christine Ulrich. Hospital officials at both Deaconess and Ascension St. Vincent are requiring their...
Every year the CDC has to make new vaccinations which takes 6 to 8 months to create for the annual flu vaccination. That's exactly how long it took to create the coronavirus vaccination and these people act like it's something that was rushed into creation. The vaccination is safe for 90% of the population if not more. Just take the vaccination people and just shut your mouth can we just get through this already aren't you getting tired of the threat of shutdown and people coming to the emergency rooms?
The only reason some people think this is courageous cause it's new. Would it be courageous if protest taking a physical or drug test for the job. Would it courageous why we can't go to work drunk. Hopefully you intelligence people gets my grip. Liberty (freedoms) comes with responsibility and consequences. It's your (liberty)freedom to quit any job if you don't want to take the vaccine or wear a mask. It's your liberty (freedom) not to shop at any store that requires mask. Also it's the business liberty (freedom) to require mask. No shirt, no shoes, no mask no service. PLEASE USE YOUR BRAIN!!! The nurse has liberty to quit and protest but it's also the hospital liberty to require vaccinations if they want. .
Evansville woman arrested in connection to Captain D’s shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that happened at Captain D's in Evansville on Wednesday night. Police say 22-year old Hope Malin hit the victim with brass knuckles and the victim hit her back. Police say someone else then fired the shots at the victim. The victim was shot twice in the leg and taken to a hospital.
Regular season begins for Aces against Bellarmine
EVANSVILLE - Following a 4-0 win over Hanover in its preseason finale, the University of Evansville men's soccer team begins the regular season against Bellarmine at 6 PM on Thursday at Arad McCutchan Stadium in Evansville. Evansville vs. Bellarmine | Thurs., Aug. 26 | 6 PM. Date | Time Thurs.,...
Discussions held as part of ‘Back the Vax’ Campaign
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Health experts say every shot is a step in the right direction in the fight against the coronavirus, yet some people are still not convinced. That's why the Vanderburgh County Health Department started the "Back the Vax with Facts Campaign".