What's up: Leading stories in Wilmington

A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with the 101st airborne—and was later assigned to the Delta Force, says the United States gave the enemy too much notice. “It was coming,” said Grange. “It was too easy of a... Read more
Our forces in Afghanistan , down to 1200 at one point I believe would have been enough for a prolonged evacuation....On one condition only, the Government and the Afghan National Army were still viable, and never collapsed the way they did....Also, once it became clear that the Afghans were collapsing and the taliban were taking Districts, we the US and Allies should have reinforced and done what the General suggests, defense in depth.
8 likes 1 dislike 14 replies
Maybe if Biden had a respectful transfer of Power when he became President this wouldn't have happened ….instead he was withheld intelligence briefings for 2 months will Trump had his stolen election rant …denied resources for 2 months to build his administration and had his Cabinet picks blocked….. even though Democrats let Trumps kids be appointed to Trumps Cabinet ….no President in history had to deal with the disrespect and harm to his incoming administration that Biden has ….Obama gave Trump everything he needed to be successful…Biden was not given that respect !!!!!!!
26 likes 8 dislikes 6 replies
TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a little more than a month since the deadly shooting at the home of TRU Color’s COO George Taylor III and now, his father, George Taylor, has broken his silence with the media. Friday afternoon, Taylor joined the Wilmington Business Journal for a Facebook... Read more
TW Cast & Recruit FLORIDA MAN, WILMINGTON, NC: LOOKING FOR THE FOLLOWING ROLES THAT WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY, AUG. 31st OR WENDESDAY, SEPT.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE FOLLOWING ROLES THAT WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY, AUG. 31st OR WENDESDAY, SEPT. 1ST. MUST BE AVAILABLE TO GET A COVID TEST MONDAY, AUGUST 30TH PRIOR TO FILMING IN WILMINGTON. **Due to the new Netflix vaccination mandate, all BG 12 years or older MUST be vaccinated... Read more
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Wilmington hit-and-run
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities have arrested a man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and crashing into another vehicle at a Wilmington intersection before fleeing the scene earlier this month. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and Wilmington police took Omar Mosley,... Read more