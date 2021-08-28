Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

What's up: Leading stories in Wilmington

Posted by 
Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 6 days ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) Here are today’s top stories from the Wilmington area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wilmington area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Wilmington / wect.com

A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake

A retired U.S. Army Major General says the plan to pull out of Afghanistan was a big mistake

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After recent events in Afghanistan, US Army Major General David Grange (Ret), who served with the 101st airborne—and was later assigned to the Delta Force, says the United States gave the enemy too much notice. “It was coming,” said Grange. “It was too easy of a... Read more

Comments
avatar

Our forces in Afghanistan , down to 1200 at one point I believe would have been enough for a prolonged evacuation....On one condition only, the Government and the Afghan National Army were still viable, and never collapsed the way they did....Also, once it became clear that the Afghans were collapsing and the taliban were taking Districts, we the US and Allies should have reinforced and done what the General suggests, defense in depth.

8 likes 1 dislike 14 replies

avatar

Maybe if Biden had a respectful transfer of Power when he became President this wouldn’t have happened ….instead he was withheld intelligence briefings for 2 months will Trump had his stolen election rant …denied resources for 2 months to build his administration and had his Cabinet picks blocked….. even though Democrats let Trumps kids be appointed to Trumps Cabinet ….no President in history had to deal with the disrespect and harm to his incoming administration that Biden has ….Obama gave Trump everything he needed to be successful…Biden was not given that respect !!!!!!!

26 likes 8 dislikes 6 replies

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Wilmington / wect.com

TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home

TRU Colors CEO breaks silence following double murder at his son’s home

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been a little more than a month since the deadly shooting at the home of TRU Color’s COO George Taylor III and now, his father, George Taylor, has broken his silence with the media. Friday afternoon, Taylor joined the Wilmington Business Journal for a Facebook... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Wilmington / thesoutherncastingcall.com

TW Cast & Recruit FLORIDA MAN, WILMINGTON, NC: LOOKING FOR THE FOLLOWING ROLES THAT WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY, AUG. 31st OR WENDESDAY, SEPT.

TW Cast & Recruit FLORIDA MAN, WILMINGTON, NC: LOOKING FOR THE FOLLOWING ROLES THAT WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY, AUG. 31st OR WENDESDAY, SEPT.

WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE FOLLOWING ROLES THAT WILL TAKE PLACE TUESDAY, AUG. 31st OR WENDESDAY, SEPT. 1ST. MUST BE AVAILABLE TO GET A COVID TEST MONDAY, AUGUST 30TH PRIOR TO FILMING IN WILMINGTON. **Due to the new Netflix vaccination mandate, all BG 12 years or older MUST be vaccinated... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Wilmington / foxwilmington.com

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Wilmington hit-and-run

U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Wilmington hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities have arrested a man accused of driving a stolen vehicle and crashing into another vehicle at a Wilmington intersection before fleeing the scene earlier this month. According to a news release, the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and Wilmington police took Omar Mosley,... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
276
Followers
464
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy