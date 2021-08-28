Ogden news wrap: What’s trending

Ultimate Premium Motocross Boot Shootout

If you are looking for your next pair of premium dirt bike boots, we've got you covered with our Ultimate Premium Motocross Boot Shootout! Top manufacturers like Sidi, Gaerne, Fox Racing, Alpinestars and Leatt have long been known for making high quality dirt bike gear and innovative boots to keep you covered when looking for ultimate protection. Take a closer look at our 2021 Ultimate Premium Motocross Boot Shootout as the RM crew take the top 5 motocross boots in Alpinestars' Tech 10, Sidi's Atojo SRS, Gaerne's SG-12, Leatt's GPX 5.5 FlexLock and Fox Racing's Instinct out for an epic day at the track then break down the differences of each boot, as well as their ratings. Chapters: 0:00 - Introduction 1:06 - Riders 5:35 - Category Breakdown 6:26 - Control 10:26 - Comfort 16:25 - Weight 18:01 - Construction 24:34 - Support 31:49 - Personal Picks 36:57 - Closing