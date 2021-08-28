Ogden news wrap: What’s trending
Man Accused of Domestic Violence Leads Police in High Speed Chase Across State Lines
"Witnesses reported a male suspect physically assaulted a female, forced her into a vehicle, then fled the scene," said the Ogden (Utah) Police Department in a statement. Read more
Maybe this article should have a picture without palm trees since the story is in the Rocky mountain location? Lol
Woman pleads guilty to role in Ogden man’s shooting
OGDEN – A Harrisville woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge for her role in the June 4 shooting of her ex-boyfriend in Ogden. Originally charged with attempted murder and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies, Bailey A. Chase, 21, agreed in 2nd District Court to admit instead to a charge of second-degree felony aggravated assault, aiding and abetting. In return, Weber County prosecutors dropped the burglary charge. Read more
Gameday is finally close for Husker WR Samori Toure after 625 days and 'torture' of watching 2020 season
The last time Samori Toure walked off a football field after playing in a game, he was at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. His University of Montana team had just been knocked out by Big Sky Conference foe Weber State 17-10 in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs despite his eight-catch, 85-yard effort. Read more