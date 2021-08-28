Cancel
Ogden, UT

Ogden news wrap: What’s trending

Posted by 
Ogden News Watch
Ogden News Watch
 6 days ago

(OGDEN, UT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Ogden.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Ogden area, click here.

Ogden / newsweek.com

Man Accused of Domestic Violence Leads Police in High Speed Chase Across State Lines

"Witnesses reported a male suspect physically assaulted a female, forced her into a vehicle, then fled the scene," said the Ogden (Utah) Police Department in a statement. Read more

avatar

Maybe this article should have a picture without palm trees since the story is in the Rocky mountain location? Lol

Ogden / standard.net

Woman pleads guilty to role in Ogden man’s shooting

OGDEN – A Harrisville woman pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced charge for her role in the June 4 shooting of her ex-boyfriend in Ogden. Originally charged with attempted murder and aggravated burglary, both first-degree felonies, Bailey A. Chase, 21, agreed in 2nd District Court to admit instead to a charge of second-degree felony aggravated assault, aiding and abetting. In return, Weber County prosecutors dropped the burglary charge. Read more

Ogden / youtube.com

Ultimate Premium Motocross Boot Shootout

If you are looking for your next pair of premium dirt bike boots, we've got you covered with our Ultimate Premium Motocross Boot Shootout! Top manufacturers like Sidi, Gaerne, Fox Racing, Alpinestars and Leatt have long been known for making high quality dirt bike gear and innovative boots to keep you covered when looking for ultimate protection. Take a closer look at our 2021 Ultimate Premium Motocross Boot Shootout as the RM crew take the top 5 motocross boots in Alpinestars' Tech 10, Sidi's Atojo SRS, Gaerne's SG-12, Leatt's GPX 5.5 FlexLock and Fox Racing's Instinct out for an epic day at the track then break down the differences of each boot, as well as their ratings. Shop Now | Ultimate Premium Motocross Boot Shootout https://www.rockymountainatvmc.com/Sales/3314/Ultimate-Premium-MX-Boot-Shootout?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=premiummxbootshootout&utm_campaign=youtubevideos&utm_term=description&utm_content=youtubevideos Check out our blog post for more information, pictures and rider insights: https://www.rockymountainatvmc.com/rm-rider-exchange/2021-premium-boot-shootout/?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=premiummxbootshootout&utm_campaign=youtubevideos&utm_term=description&utm_content=youtubevideos Watch Next: Alpinestars Tech 10 Motocross Boots https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i7TIbQjOfS4 Fox Racing Instinct Motocross Boots https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sKVk2ydfI4U Gaerne SG-12 Motocross Boots https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9f5DSPUnLtQ Sidi Atojo SRS Motocross Boots https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSRs2BsOssc Leatt GPX 5.5 FlexLock Motocross Boots https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IGijqIJ_ns Check out https://www.rockymountainatvmc.com for all your parts, apparel, and accessories! Click Here To Subscribe To Our Channel! http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQSXoYEPBXNPSx1hWbO2WRQ?sub_confirmation=1 Follow Rocky Mountain ATV/MC On Social Media! FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/rmatvmc?utm_source=Youtube&utm_medium=default&utm_content=DescriptionFB&utm_campaign=Youtubevideos INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/rmatvmc/?utm_source=Youtube&utm_medium=default&utm_content=DescriptionIG&utm_campaign=Youtubevideos TWITTER: https://twitter.com/RMatvmc?utm_source=Youtube&utm_medium=default&utm_content=DescriptionTW&utm_campaign=Youtubevideos Chapters: 0:00 - Introduction 1:06 - Riders 5:35 - Category Breakdown 6:26 - Control 10:26 - Comfort 16:25 - Weight 18:01 - Construction 24:34 - Support 31:49 - Personal Picks 36:57 - Closing Read more

Ogden / parsonssun.com

Gameday is finally close for Husker WR Samori Toure after 625 days and 'torture' of watching 2020 season

The last time Samori Toure walked off a football field after playing in a game, he was at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah. His University of Montana team had just been knocked out by Big Sky Conference foe Weber State 17-10 in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs despite his eight-catch, 85-yard effort. Read more

Ogden News Watch

Ogden News Watch

Ogden, UT
With Ogden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

