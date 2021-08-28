News wrap: Top stories in Erie
(ERIE, PA) Here are today’s top stories from the Erie area.
Erie resident hires artist to create unique American bald eagle sculpture
Drivers may have noticed a new wooden sculpture in one Erie neighborhood. One Erie resident hired an artist to create an American bald eagle sculpture. The artist created the sculpture while using a chainsaw. It can be found on East 44th and McClelland Avenue. The artist, Nicholas Edson, said that... Read more
Erie's Miller Bros. Power Equipment to close after more than 90 years
For 93 years, Miller Bros. Power Equipment has adapted. The business — founded in 1928 by R. John Miller, the current owner's grandfather — survived downturns, recessions and changing times. And when an expansion by the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority forced it from its home at 14th and Holland streets, it bought a new one in 2010, at 2111 State St. Read more
Hannah House August 2021 - Bed and Breakfast - Erie, PA
Timelapse of one of the best Bed and Breakfast - Air BnB in the Erie, Pennsylvania area. Currently remodeling the first floor which will be used a dining room and Kitchen. Stars, sunsets, sunrises, cloudy skys, and shots of the full moon over the soybean fields. Read more
Erie Police hold community event at Rodger Young Park
With summer coming to an end, a lot of children from the area are enjoying last minute fun at Rodger Young park: Getting their face painted, eating the swirl of cotton candy, snow cones and, of course, the cookout. Read more
