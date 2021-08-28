News wrap: Top stories in Erie

Erie's Miller Bros. Power Equipment to close after more than 90 years

For 93 years, Miller Bros. Power Equipment has adapted. The business — founded in 1928 by R. John Miller, the current owner's grandfather — survived downturns, recessions and changing times. And when an expansion by the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority forced it from its home at 14th and Holland streets, it bought a new one in 2010, at 2111 State St. Read more