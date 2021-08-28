Cancel
Oceanside, CA

What's up: News headlines in Oceanside

Oceanside Times
 6 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Oceanside.

We've got you covered on the latest developments in your community.

San Diego / fox5sandiego.com

Military families honor service members killed in Afghanistan

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — After suicide bombers killed 13 U.S. service members and dozens of civilians in Kabul, Afghanistan Thursday, local military families gathered outside Camp Pendleton to honor those who lost their lives. While military officials have not yet disclosed whether anyone killed in the terror attack was based at... Read more

THIS WAS ABSOLUTELY SENSELESS AND AVOIDABLE....RIP... PRAYERS TO THEIR FAMILIES AND LOVED ONES... HORRIFIC NEWS

Oceanside / osidenews.com

Downtown Oceanside Entitled Land Sold

Oceanside CA— Urban Property Group is proud to announce the sale of 10,029 square feet of land located in the heart of downtown Oceanside for $2,000,000. The property is located at 405 S. Tremont, Oceanside, CA 92054. Joe Brady and Luke Holler of Urban Property Group represented the Seller, 405... Read more

Oceanside / northcountydailystar.com

Write On, Oceanside!

Write On, Oceanside! is an annual literary festival which began in 2010, to celebrate and inspire local authors. This year’s 11th celebration will take place on August 28, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in and around the Oceanside Civic Center.. Event organizers Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation, and the... Read more

Oceanside / youtube.com

Kids, Mids and Highs Camp | Oceanside Community Church

Every year we send our kids, youth and young adults for several amazing weeks at Nanoose Bay Camp. Here's a quick look at the amazing time they have diving into the Word and building connections. A big thank you to the organizers and volunteers that make this all possible! For more information on the camps, visit www.nanoosebaycamp.ca Read more

