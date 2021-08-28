Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Saint Lucie, FL

What's up: Top news in Port St Lucie

Posted by 
Port St Lucie Times
Port St Lucie Times
 6 days ago

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Here are today’s top stories from the Port St Lucie area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Florida / wpbf.com

Event for new vet nursing home in Florida celebrated with heavy hearts

Event for new vet nursing home in Florida celebrated with heavy hearts

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — As the nation continues to mourn the loss of our troops in Afghanistan, closer to home in St. Lucie County, elderly veterans are not being forgotten. Dozens attended Friday's open house and flag-raising ceremony for the brand new state veterans' nursing home in the city of Port St. Lucie. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Port St Lucie / knowherenews.com

Vote by mail ballots sent out for Port St. Lucie special election

Vote by mail ballots sent out for Port St. Lucie special election

The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot is Sept. 11. Photo by Getty Images. Vote by Mail Ballots for the Port St. Lucie Special Election were mailed to 35,445 voters with requests on file and those voters should expect their ballots in their mail boxes by early next week. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Port St Lucie / youtube.com

4191 SW Macad Street Port St Lucie, FL | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

4191 SW Macad Street Port St Lucie, FL | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

4191 SW Macad Street, Port St Lucie, FL Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/4191+SW+Macad+Street,+Port+St+Lucie,+FL ColdwellBankerHomes.com Louis Moore - Coldwell Banker | 916.539.2857 This is a well maintained home built in 2007 with 2,121 square feet, four bedroom and three bathroom home is located in a beautiful and quiet neighborhood. The home features storm shutters for the windows, granite countertops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, a bidet, separate dining and b Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Port St Lucie / youtube.com

OFFICIAL EMERY PRICING - Tradition Port St Lucie, Florida

OFFICIAL EMERY PRICING - Tradition Port St Lucie, Florida

#blackrealtors The long awaited official pricing for Emery which is new construction all ages community in Tradition located in Port St Lucie Florida. This is one of the only new construction all ages community in all of Tradition. It will sell out fast. Call me directly for your own guided tour and lender registration to purchase. I am a relocation specialist and can make the transition smooth. Jonathan BJ Hayes Realtor 772-801-9550 BJ@Lucasford801.com http://BJHayes.com **SEARCH PORT ST LUCIE REAL ESTATE** http://BJHayes.com Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie Times

Port St Lucie, FL
314
Followers
430
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

With Port St Lucie Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Government
City
Port St. Lucie, FL
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy