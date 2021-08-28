What's up: Top news in Port St Lucie
Event for new vet nursing home in Florida celebrated with heavy hearts
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — As the nation continues to mourn the loss of our troops in Afghanistan, closer to home in St. Lucie County, elderly veterans are not being forgotten. Dozens attended Friday's open house and flag-raising ceremony for the brand new state veterans' nursing home in the city of Port St. Lucie. Read more
Vote by mail ballots sent out for Port St. Lucie special election
The deadline to request a vote by mail ballot is Sept. 11. Photo by Getty Images. Vote by Mail Ballots for the Port St. Lucie Special Election were mailed to 35,445 voters with requests on file and those voters should expect their ballots in their mail boxes by early next week. Read more
