Huntsville, AL

News wrap: Headlines in Huntsville

Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 6 days ago

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) What’s going on in Huntsville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.

Alabama / al.com

Judge releases video of Alabama police officer shooting and killing suicidal man

Judge releases video of Alabama police officer shooting and killing suicidal man

Following the rare murder conviction of a police officer, court officials late Friday released the body camera footage that shows what happened when a Huntsville police officer in 2018 responded to a call of a man threatening suicide. The footage shows William Ben Darby shoot and kill Jeff Parker less... Read more

this is terrible footage - I really don't think they tried to help this guy at all

Alabama / rocketcitynow.com

Alabama schools see 700 percent increase in student cases over last year

Alabama schools see 700 percent increase in student cases over last year

There have been 5,571 cases among students 5-17 the first week of school year, compared to just more than 700 last year. Read more

Huntsville / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 406 NW Warner Street NW, Huntsville, AL 35805 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 406 NW Warner Street NW, Huntsville, AL 35805 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://406NWWarnerStreetNW.C21.com 406 NW Warner Street NW Huntsville, AL 35805 MLS 1788801 Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Three Quarter Baths: 1 Building Area: 1352 Sq. Ft. Contact Agent: Kim Roberts Power Homes Read more

Huntsville / cnhi.com

Teenager dies after drive-by shooting in Huntsville

Teenager dies after drive-by shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — A Huntsville juvenile died Tuesday night after a drive-by shooting in eastern Huntsville, police said. The initial investigation indicates that the victim — later identified as a 16-year-old Huntsville High School student — was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the area of MLK Blvd. and Thomason Street at approximately 7:13 p.m. Read more

You won't get a single word from the community even tho they know who did it. Just makes me sick to my stomach

Huntsville Digest

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

