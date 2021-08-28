News wrap: Headlines in Huntsville

(HUNTSVILLE, AL) What’s going on in Huntsville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Judge releases video of Alabama police officer shooting and killing suicidal man Following the rare murder conviction of a police officer, court officials late Friday released the body camera footage that shows what happened when a Huntsville police officer in 2018 responded to a call of a man threatening suicide. The footage shows William Ben Darby shoot and kill Jeff Parker less... Read more

Alabama schools see 700 percent increase in student cases over last year There have been 5,571 cases among students 5-17 the first week of school year, compared to just more than 700 last year. Read more

Home For Sale: 406 NW Warner Street NW, Huntsville, AL 35805 | CENTURY 21 For more information visit http://406NWWarnerStreetNW.C21.com 406 NW Warner Street NW Huntsville, AL 35805 MLS 1788801 Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Three Quarter Baths: 1 Building Area: 1352 Sq. Ft. Contact Agent: Kim Roberts Power Homes Read more

