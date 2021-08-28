News wrap: Headlines in Huntsville
(HUNTSVILLE, AL) What’s going on in Huntsville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Huntsville area, click here.
Judge releases video of Alabama police officer shooting and killing suicidal man
Following the rare murder conviction of a police officer, court officials late Friday released the body camera footage that shows what happened when a Huntsville police officer in 2018 responded to a call of a man threatening suicide. The footage shows William Ben Darby shoot and kill Jeff Parker less... Read more
this is terrible footage - I really don't think they tried to help this guy at all
1 like 1 dislike 3 replies
Alabama schools see 700 percent increase in student cases over last year
There have been 5,571 cases among students 5-17 the first week of school year, compared to just more than 700 last year. Read more
Home For Sale: 406 NW Warner Street NW, Huntsville, AL 35805 | CENTURY 21
For more information visit http://406NWWarnerStreetNW.C21.com 406 NW Warner Street NW Huntsville, AL 35805 MLS 1788801 Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Three Quarter Baths: 1 Building Area: 1352 Sq. Ft. Contact Agent: Kim Roberts Power Homes Read more
Teenager dies after drive-by shooting in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE — A Huntsville juvenile died Tuesday night after a drive-by shooting in eastern Huntsville, police said. The initial investigation indicates that the victim — later identified as a 16-year-old Huntsville High School student — was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in the area of MLK Blvd. and Thomason Street at approximately 7:13 p.m. Read more
You won't get a single word from the community even tho they know who did it. Just makes me sick to my stomach
2 likes 1 dislike 1 reply