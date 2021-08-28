Cancel
Eugene, OR

News wrap: Top stories in Eugene

Posted by 
Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 6 days ago

(EUGENE, OR) The news in Eugene never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Eugene

Virtual schools saw little disruption, got equal virus aid

Virtual schools saw little disruption, got equal virus aid

BOSTON — (AP) — While many schools scrambled to shift to online classes last year, the nation's virtual charter schools faced little disruption. For them, online learning was already the norm. Most have few physical classrooms, or none at all. Yet when Congress sent $190 billion in pandemic aid to... Read more

At this point and time this is the only way to keep the children safe,any good parents would agree.

my kids are enrolled in Virtual learning and will never go back unless they choose to..

Eugene

Southwest flights start at Eugene Airport this weekend

Southwest flights start at Eugene Airport this weekend

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Airport will be welcoming Southwest Airlines this weekend. Flights are set to start taking off on Sunday. There will be a ceremonial water salute and gifts for passengers on the first flights. A spokesperson with the airport said they’re excited for Southwest Airlines to be... Read more

Oregon

Firefighter killed while working on Oregon fire identified

Firefighter killed while working on Oregon fire identified

The firefighter who died Monday while working on a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon has been identified as 56-year old Frumencio Ruiz Carapia of Medford. Mr. Carapia was working on the Gales Fire when he was struck by a falling tree, according to a news release Tuesday from Lane County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Speldrich. Read more

Eugene

Record-breaking track star Allyson Felix supports Sha'Carri Richardson

Record-breaking track star Allyson Felix supports Sha’Carri Richardson

Allyson Felix, the most decorated Olympic track athlete of all time, is imploring fans to support and embrace Sha’Carri Richardson in the aftermath of her loss in a recent televised race. Richardson, 21, was subjected to abject embarrassment after finishing last of nine runners in the 100-meter dash in the... Read more

Eugene Voice

Eugene Voice

Eugene, OR
With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Eugene, OR
Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Posted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

