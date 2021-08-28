News wrap: Top stories in Eugene
Virtual schools saw little disruption, got equal virus aid
BOSTON — (AP) — While many schools scrambled to shift to online classes last year, the nation's virtual charter schools faced little disruption. For them, online learning was already the norm. Most have few physical classrooms, or none at all. Yet when Congress sent $190 billion in pandemic aid to... Read more
At this point and time this is the only way to keep the children safe,any good parents would agree.
my kids are enrolled in Virtual learning and will never go back unless they choose to..
Southwest flights start at Eugene Airport this weekend
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Airport will be welcoming Southwest Airlines this weekend. Flights are set to start taking off on Sunday. There will be a ceremonial water salute and gifts for passengers on the first flights. A spokesperson with the airport said they’re excited for Southwest Airlines to be... Read more
Firefighter killed while working on Oregon fire identified
The firefighter who died Monday while working on a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon has been identified as 56-year old Frumencio Ruiz Carapia of Medford. Mr. Carapia was working on the Gales Fire when he was struck by a falling tree, according to a news release Tuesday from Lane County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Speldrich. Read more
Record-breaking track star Allyson Felix supports Sha’Carri Richardson
Allyson Felix, the most decorated Olympic track athlete of all time, is imploring fans to support and embrace Sha’Carri Richardson in the aftermath of her loss in a recent televised race. Richardson, 21, was subjected to abject embarrassment after finishing last of nine runners in the 100-meter dash in the... Read more