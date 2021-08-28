News wrap: Top stories in Eugene

(EUGENE, OR) The news in Eugene never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Virtual schools saw little disruption, got equal virus aid BOSTON — (AP) — While many schools scrambled to shift to online classes last year, the nation's virtual charter schools faced little disruption. For them, online learning was already the norm. Most have few physical classrooms, or none at all. Yet when Congress sent $190 billion in pandemic aid to... Read more

Southwest flights start at Eugene Airport this weekend EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Airport will be welcoming Southwest Airlines this weekend. Flights are set to start taking off on Sunday. There will be a ceremonial water salute and gifts for passengers on the first flights. A spokesperson with the airport said they’re excited for Southwest Airlines to be... Read more

Firefighter killed while working on Oregon fire identified The firefighter who died Monday while working on a wildfire southeast of Eugene, Oregon has been identified as 56-year old Frumencio Ruiz Carapia of Medford. Mr. Carapia was working on the Gales Fire when he was struck by a falling tree, according to a news release Tuesday from Lane County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tom Speldrich. Read more

