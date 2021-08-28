News wrap: Top stories in Brownsville
Federal Judge Again Blocks Governor Abbott Order On Migrant Transportation
A federal judge has, for a second time, blocked Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order regulating the transport of migrants. Ruling in a second lawsuit, U.S. District Judge in El Paso Kathleen Cardone said the governor’s order unconstitutionally obstructs the enforcement of federal immigration law. Cardone’s injunction was handed down in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Texas representing a Brownsville-based migrant aid organization and other groups. Read more
Working Hand & Paw: Local police recognize officer duo for National Dog Day
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department celebrated National Dog Day by recognizing the cutest officer duo. Chief Sauceda and the Brownsville PD thanked K-9 Officer Pepper and Officer R. Rora, handler, for all their hard work and dedication in ensuring their community is safe. Officer Pepper is currently... Read more
