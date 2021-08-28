Cancel
Brownsville, TX

News wrap: Top stories in Brownsville

Posted by 
Brownsville News Watch
 6 days ago

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) The news in Brownsville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Brownsville / kurv.com

Federal Judge Again Blocks Governor Abbott Order On Migrant Transportation

A federal judge has, for a second time, blocked Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order regulating the transport of migrants. Ruling in a second lawsuit, U.S. District Judge in El Paso Kathleen Cardone said the governor’s order unconstitutionally obstructs the enforcement of federal immigration law. Cardone’s injunction was handed down in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Texas representing a Brownsville-based migrant aid organization and other groups. Read more

avatar

this diaper wearing Abbott has blood on his hands 700 people died this past winter freeze and still cant fix our electricity grid

1 like 2 dislikes 10 replies

avatar

as of now who they going to move The Supreme Court in DC has put back the stay in Mexico policy... So now Abbott can just deport them right back to Mexico.....

17 likes 1 reply

Brownsville / valleycentral.com

Working Hand & Paw: Local police recognize officer duo for National Dog Day

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department celebrated National Dog Day by recognizing the cutest officer duo. Chief Sauceda and the Brownsville PD thanked K-9 Officer Pepper and Officer R. Rora, handler, for all their hard work and dedication in ensuring their community is safe. Officer Pepper is currently... Read more

avatar

Without love you only eat and sleep. Sad. Find love Alma, or reduce your life span.

Brownsville / youtube.com

Brownsville police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run at Cavender's

Read more

Brownsville / youtube.com

Leader of Tijuana cartel in custody

Read more

