News wrap: Headlines in Gainesville
(GAINESVILLE, FL) The news in Gainesville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning Covid-19 related mandates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During the State of the University Address at the University of Florida, the faculty union made an official statement to Governor Ron DeSantis about mask and vaccine requirements on campus. They demand the governor to end the executive order limiting Covid-19 related mandates. Dr. Michael Lauzardo,... Read more
Look at Israel. This will NEVER end. I don’t care how many you ‘vaccinate’, the virus will mutate and still get you sick. I got Covid while wearing a mask, so there goes that great ‘mandate’. As a society, we need to learn to live with it and understand risk management. We Vic also need to accept we all have our constitutional rights and liberties. If YOU are vaccinated and wearing a mask you have no right to require that of someone else. The reason you do is because you have no faith in your vaccine and/or your mask.
UF professors want our country to be Communist. That’s why they hate Desantis so much
Record breaking number of children hospitalized at Shands
Gainesville, Fla — UF Health Shands has 215 COVID cases with 55 adults in ICU. They are now reporting a record high of 16 children hospitalized with COVID-19 and 4 children in the ICU. CEO Ed Jimenez said that's one more child they added, beating their prior high of 15. Read more
Is the Governor trying to Infect the entire EDUCATIONAL system in Florida with the COVID DELTA VIRUS?Governor DESANTIS need to STAY IN HIS LANE AND GET OUT THE WAY AND LET LOCAL ADMINISTRATORS HANDLE THEIR OWN BUSINESS IN THE CLASSROOM. HE DOES NOT KNOW WHAT HE IS DOING OR HE JUST DO NOT CARE ABOUT THE HEALTH AND SAFETY OF OUR TEACHERS AND CHILDREN
4 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies
He will meet the same fate as his orange idol.. covid denial didn't work to well then or now.. peace ✌🏾 out Ron DeDumbass 🚀👏🏾
2017 Ford Fusion Jacksonville, Orange Park, Gainesville, St. Augustine, Kingsland, FL PHR326014
Oxford White Used 2017 Ford Fusion available in Jacksonville, Florida at Duval Ford. Servicing the Orange Park, Gainesville, St. Augustine, Kingsland, FL area. Used: https://www.duvalford.com/used-inventory/index.htm?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube New: https://www.duvalford.com/new-inventory/index.htm?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube 2017 Ford Fusion SE - Stock#: PHR326014 - VIN#: 3FA6P0HD8HR326014 http://www.duvalford.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 888-363-9533 Duval Ford 1616 Cassat Ave Jacksonville FL 32210 Just arrived low miles and nicely equipped 2017 Ford Fusion SE in Oxford White features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 6 Speakers ABS brakes Air Conditioning Alloy wheels AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Brake assist Bumpers: body-color CD player Cloth Front Bucket Seats Compass Delay-off headlights Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Electronic Stability Control Emergency communication system Exterior Parking Camera Rear Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front Center Armrest Front reading lights Fully automatic headlights Illuminated entry Knee airbag Low tire pressure warning Occupant sensing airbag Outside temperature display Overhead airbag Overhead console Panic alarm Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power door mirrors Power driver seat Power passenger seat Power steering Power windows Radio data system Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3/Single-CD Rear anti-roll bar Rear reading lights Rear seat center armrest Rear window defroster Remote keyless entry Security system SiriusXM Radio Speed control Speed-sensing steering Speed-Sensitive Wipers Split folding rear seat Steering wheel mounted audio controls SYNC Communications & Entertainment System Tachometer Telescoping steering wheel Tilt steering wheel Traction control Trip computer Variably intermittent wipers and Wheels: 17 Premium Painted Luster Nickel: **COMMISSION FREE SALES PEOPLE **5 DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE **CAR WASHES FOR LIFE **1ST OIL CHANGE FREE. SE 23/34 City/Highway MPG This unit has our Real Deal No Bills for the Basics Warranty which an additional 3 Month Protection Plan that includes 3 month of tire replacement / repair 3 month battery replacement 3 month of brake replacement / repair and 3 month of light bulb replacement. Our 90 Day/3000 mile preowned car protection also includes A/C and we also offer a 5 Days / 300 mile Return Policy. Buy Preowned with Confidence at Duval Ford. Prices are plus tax tag title $198 Electronic Filing Fee and dealer pre-delivery service fee in the amount of $899 which charge represents cost and profit to the dealer for items such as cleaning inspecting and adjusting new and used vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale Call us today at 904-387-6541 or visit us on the web at www.duvalford.com. Awards:br * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick Top Safety Pick+ * 2017 KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25000 * 2017 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands * 2017 KBB.com Brand Image Awards Reviews:br * Great mix of sharp handling and composed ride; turbo engines provide punchier acceleration compared to most competitors; quiet and elegantly designed interior with high-quality materials; available all-wheel drive Source: Edmundsbr * Fuel-efficient turbocharged engines; sharp handling; quiet cabin; advanced technology and safety features; improved touchscreen interface; available all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds 6 Speakers|AM/FM radio: SiriusXM|CD player|Radio data system|Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3/Single-CD|SiriusXM Radio|SYNC Communications & Entertainment System|Air Conditioning|Rear window defroster|Power driver seat|Power steering|Power windows|Remote keyless entry|Steering wheel mounted audio controls|Four wheel independent suspension|Speed-sensing steering|Traction control|4-Wheel Disc Brakes|ABS brakes|Dual front impact airbags|Dual front side impact airbags|Emergency communication system|Front anti-roll bar|Knee airbag|Low tire pressure warning|Occupant sensing airbag|Overhead airbag|Rear anti-roll bar|Brake assist|Electronic Stability Control|Exterior Parking Camera Rear|Delay-off headlights|Fully automatic headlights|Panic alarm|Security system|Speed control|Bumpers: body-color|Power door mirrors|Compass|Driver door bin|Driver vanity mirror|Front reading lights|Illuminated entry|Outside temperature display|Overhead console|Passenger vanity mirror|Rear reading lights|Rear seat center armrest|Tachometer|Telescoping steering wheel|Tilt steering wheel|Trip computer|Cloth Front Bucket Seats|Front Bucket Seats|Front Center Armrest|Power passenger seat|Split folding rear seat|Passenger door bin|Alloy wheels|Wheels: 17 Premium Painted Luster Nickel|Speed-Sensitive Wipers|Variably intermittent wipers|**BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE**|**BACK-UP CAMERA!!|**COMMISSION FREE SALES PEOPLE| Read more
2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited St. Augustine, Palm Coast, Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, Gainesville, FL
Bright White Clearcoat Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited available in St. Augustine, Florida at Nissan of St. Augustine. Servicing the Palm Coast, Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, Gainesville, FL area. Used: https://www.nissanofstaugustine.com/searchused.aspx?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA_Vehicle_video_from_youtube New: https://www.nissanofstaugustine.com/searchnew.aspx?utm_source=youtube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA_Vehicle_video_from_youtube 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon - Stock#: JW131479 - VIN#: 1C4HJXFG1JW131479 http://www.nissanofstaugustine.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 904-530-3230 Nissan of St Augustine 2755 US 1 South St Augustine FL 32086 Factory Leather Interior, Clean Carfax, Nationwide delivery available, Free in Florida delivery, Hardtop, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 4WD, #1 Seat Foam Cushion, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Brake assist, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Performance Suspension, Power windows, Premium Door Trim Panel, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Voltmeter.2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited RubiconCall right now and schedule a test drive. Ask for stock number JW131479, the Florida 2018 Nissan of St. Augustine Jeep Wrangler. Serving all of the Southeast including, Ormond Beach, Palm Coast, Port Orange, Daytona Beach, Palatka, Jacksonville and St Augustine, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Savannah, Mobile, Montgomery, Brimingham, Huntsville, Charlston, Columbia, Agusta, Charlotte Nashville and many more. Nissan of St. Augustine, located at 2755 US 1 South St. Augustine. Call click or come on by today! CLICK Away @www.nissanofstaugustine.com.Awards:* 2018 KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 BLACK W/POLISHED LIP,BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT,ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD),BODY COLOR FENDER FLARES,ALPINE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM,JEEP TRAIL RATED KIT,21.5 GALLON FUEL TANK,TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (850RE) -inc: Tip Start Hill Descent Control,RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY,REMOTE PROXIMITY KEYLESS ENTRY,QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (850RE),BLACK/HERITAGE TAN LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: #1 Seat Foam Cushion Leather Wrapped Park Brake Handle Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Premium Door Trim Panel,MOPAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS,ELECTRONIC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Plus Alpine Premium Audio System HD Radio Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display Rear View Auto Dim Mirror 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Trial 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service GPS Navigation 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service SiriusXM Travel Link Roadside Assistance & 9-1-1 Call 8.4 Touchscreen Display,TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW OFF-ROAD (STD),LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lamps LED Accents Front LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps,SAFETY GROUP -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection,STEEL BUMPER GROUP -inc: Steel Front Bumper Steel Rear Bumper,COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seats,REMOTE START SYSTEM,TRAILER TOW & HD ELECTRICAL GROUP -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness 240 Amp Alternator Auxiliary Switches,BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper/Washer,MOPAR HARDTOP HEADLINER,ENGINE BLOCK HEATER,Four Wheel Drive,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Terrain,Tires - Rear All-Terrain,Conventional Spare Tire,Tow Hooks,Tow Hooks,Heated Mirrors,Power Mirror(s),Privacy Glass,Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Rollover Protection Bars,Convertible Soft Top,Power Door Locks,Daytime Running Lights,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,AM/FM Stereo,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth Connection,Requires Subscription,MP3 Player,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Auxiliary Audio Input,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Benc Read more