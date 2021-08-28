Cancel
Greenville, SC

Top Greenville news stories

Posted by 
Greenville Voice
Greenville Voice
 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, SC) Here are today’s top stories from the Greenville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Greenville area, click here.

Charlotte / wyff4.com

Bojangles to close for 2 days to give staff a break, company says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The popular fast-food restaurant Bojangles is putting "Bo Time" on hold for two days in the coming weeks, closing all company-owned stores to give workers and managers what the company calls a "well-deserved break." Bojangles made the announcement Friday on its website from its headquarters in Charlotte,... Read more

Comments
avatar

good for them!! I hope it's a paid break! All the essential employees need a couple of extra paid days off!! That's awesome Bojangles!!

4 likes 1 reply

avatar

They have been working their butts off, everytime I pass one, they're busy. The owners are good people around our neck of the woods.

1 like

South Carolina / wsav.com

Fiancé charged in death of SC woman reported missing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The fiancé of a South Carolina woman reported missing in March 2020 has been charged with her death. Multiple news outlets report that with help from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Gwinnett County Police Department, authorities Tuesday arrested Michael Lee Wilkerson during a traffic stop in Buford, Georgia. Read more

Comments
avatar

My condolences and prayers go out to the family and friends of the expired and deceased Rest in peace God be with the family On the flipside The appropriate and correct punishment for human beings who commit murder is death period

3 likes

avatar

AHH SAY TRUST MOVING TO FAST AS THIS HE WAS NOT LOOKING FOR A WIFE NOR A DATE. OK HE WAS ALWAYS KNOWN TO EVILNESS YEAH

3 likes

Greenville / musingsofarover.com

Dog Friendly Greenville

Greenville is extremely dog friendly. We love dogs here. And if you find the thought of leaving your pooch at home unbearable, then get ready to put on that leash. I take Ellie with me almost everywhere. And I’ve found that since I adopted her, I’m more likely to frequent those establishments who also love dogs. So I know where to go. Read more

Greenville / youtube.com

Greenville Affordable Housing Coalition Meeting 8/4/21

Recording of the Greenville Affordable Housing Coalition large group meeting on August 4th, 2021. 00:12 Presentation from Lorain Crowl of UHC about the Greenville Cares American Rescue Plan Partnership 06:05 Presentation from Nicole Wood and Meredith Papapieris about Greenville County ERAP 23:10 Work Group Updates Read more

