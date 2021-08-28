Trending news headlines in Augusta

2018 Nissan Rogue Augusta GA, Aiken, SC, Grovetown GA, Evans GA, North Augusta SC 9417WP

Pearl White Used 2018 Nissan Rogue available at Master Automotive. Servicing Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina as well as the Grovetown GA, Evans GA, North Augusta SC area. Pre-Owned: https://www.masterautomotive.com/search/used/?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube New: https://www.masterautomotive.com/search/new/?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube 2018 Nissan Rogue SL - Stock#: 9417WP - VIN#: JN8AT2MT0JW489417 http://www.masterautomotive.com?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 706-303-3691 Master Automotive 3710 Washington Rd Augusta GA 30907 This vehicle is located at Master Chevrolet Cadillac in Aiken, SC! Odometer is 17193 miles below market average!brbrRogue SL, 4D Sport Utility, 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Pearl White, Platinum w/Lthr Appointed Seats/Special Quilted Lthr Inserts, 19 Alloy Wheels, Electronic Parking Brake, Heated front seats, Intelligent Cruise Control, LED Headlights, Lthr Appointed Seats/Special Quilted Lthr Inserts, Navigation System, Platinum Package, Platinum Reserve Interior Package, Power Liftgate, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX NissanConnect w/Navigation. CARFAX One-Owner. 26/33 City/Highway MPGbrbr2018 Nissan Rogue SL 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V Pearl WhitebrbrAwards:br * 2018 KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000 At Master, we develop relationships with our customers that last a lifetime. Our motto is After We Sell, We Serve. Since 1937. But it's more than a motto, it's how we do business.- Will Schafer, President - Celebrating 82 Years of Commitment to Customer Service and our Community. A Multi-Generation Family Business - Locally Owned and Operated. Navigation System,Platinum Package,Platinum Reserve Interior Package,Premium Package,9 Speakers,AM/FM radio: SiriusXM,CD player,Radio data system,Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX NissanConnect w/Navigation,Air Conditioning,Automatic temperature control,Front dual zone A/C,Rear window defroster,Memory seat,Power driver seat,Power steering,Power windows,Remote keyless entry,Steering wheel mounted audio controls,Four wheel independent suspension,Speed-sensing steering,Traction control,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,ABS brakes,Anti-whiplash front head restraints,Dual front impact airbags,Dual front side impact airbags,Electronic Parking Brake,Emergency communication system: NissanConnect Services,Front anti-roll bar,Low tire pressure warning,Occupant sensing airbag,Overhead airbag,Rear anti-roll bar,Power Panoramic Moonroof,Chrome Rear Bumper Protector,Power Liftgate,Blind Spot Warning,Brake assist,Electronic Stability Control,Auto High-beam Headlights,Delay-off headlights,Front fog lights,Fully automatic headlights,LED Headlights,First Aid Kit,Panic alarm,Security system,Intelligent Cruise Control,Speed control,Activation Disclaimer,Black Splash Guards (Set of 4),Bumpers: body-color,Heated door mirrors,Power door mirrors,Roof rack: rails only,Spoiler,Turn signal indicator mirrors,Apple CarPlay/Android Auto,Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror,Driver door bin,Driver vanity mirror,Floor Mats & 2-PC Cargo Area Protector,Front reading lights,Garage door transmitter: HomeLink,Heated steering wheel,Illuminated entry,Leather Shift Knob,March SOP Spec,Outside temperature display,Overhead console,Passenger vanity mirror,Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats,Rear seat center armrest,Tachometer,Telescoping steering wheel,Tilt steering wheel,Trip computer,Front Bucket Seats,Heated front seats,Leather Appointed Seat Trim,Lthr Appointed Seats/Special Quilted Lthr Inserts,Split folding rear seat,Front Center Armrest w/Storage,Passenger door bin,18 Alloy Wheels,19 Alloy Wheels,Alloy wheels,Rear window wiper,Variably intermittent wipers,6.386 Axle Ratio Read more