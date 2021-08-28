Trending local news in Providence

Cancel
Providence, RI

Providence Bulletin
Providence Bulletin
 6 days ago

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Providence.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Providence area, click here.

Providence / providencejournal.com

Almost killed by a car outside her new bakery, Natacha Legein fights back while giving back

It’s not often you hear of people donating money to state government. Especially when they’re struggling. But Natacha Legein, 38, who owns Crepe Corner bakery in Cranston, wants to help others facing what she did. She was almost killed in a crime – struck by a drag-racing car while walking.... Read more

Providence / golocalprov.com

Stabbing Reported at Homeless Tent Encampment in Providence, Police Investigating

Providence police are investigating a report of a stabbing at a homeless tent encampment in the city. Shortly after 6 PM on Thursday, police responded to a report of a stabbing at the tent encampment at Wilson and Fuller Streets. According to police, they encountered a woman with a laceration... Read more

I see animals at the zoo like better any more civilized than people in society

Providence / eastgreenwichnews.com

Obituary: Joseph Cipolla, 92

EG News Obituary Policy: We post obituaries relevant to our readers. If you would like to share an obituary, send it to [email protected]. Put “obituary” in the subject line. Joseph L. Cipolla, age 92, formerly of Spring Valley Drive, passed away on Sunday, August 22, at Scalabrini Villa Health... Read more

Providence / providencedailydose.com

Special Vote For East Side Senate Seat

A special election will be needed to fill the state Senate seat recently vacated by Democrat Gayle Goldin. From the ProJo:. The potential primary date has been set for October 5, and the general election within Senate District 3 for November 2, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea’s office confirmed on Thursday morning. Read more

With Providence Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

