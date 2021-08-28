What's up: News headlines in Ocala

Ocala Preserve @ Trilogy

Welcome home to this upscale 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage in located in the popular Trilogy Ocala Preserve subdivision in Northwest Ocala, Florida. This impressive resort style community offers you an upscale clubhouse with an abundant amount of activities for even the most active adults. Your new home offers you a view of the golf course and amazing sunrises from your covered front porch. Upgraded tile flooring is featured throughout the entire home except for the bedrooms that are carpeted. Upon entering the home you are greeted to a tiled entry that leads the large main living area that features a modern kitchen with gas stove, oversized granite countertop and subway tiled backsplash that highlights the stainless steel appliances and real wood cabinetry. The entire room is accented with crown molding and has a separate dining area, living area and breakfast nook. This area is great for relaxing with your family or entertaining all of your friends in this open concept. A triple slider leads to a large covered lanai that has been plumbed with a gas line if you would like to install a summer kitchen. The master bedroom is located at the back of the home and has carpeting, upgraded ceiling fan, double vanity in the master bath, walk in shower and oversized walk in closet to handle all your storage needs. The home also features a second bedroom that is also carpeted with an upgraded ceiling fan and has a full bath attached with a garden tub/shower combination that could be used as an inlaw suite or great when guests visit. Just off the main living area there is a den / office that could easily be converted to a third bedroom. Lastly, a ½ bath is just off the inside laundry room that offers you additional cabinetry and a built in desk area . Pavers have been added to the lanai. But that’s not all! The home also offers you all of the amenities and privileges of Trilogy. Your monthly HOA fees include high speed internet (100mb), yard maintenance including water, use of the clubhouse which has a state of the art fitness center and spa, community pool, separate lap pool, hot tub, tennis, pickleball, bocci and horseshoes all overlooking a large lake. Homeowners can use the surrounding golf course for a nominal fee. Home comes with a transferrable home warranty good through May of 2023. Owners have recently had the lanai screened in and also added gutters to the home. Read more