What's up: News headlines in Ocala
(OCALA, FL) The news in Ocala never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Ocala man dies in Florida Turnpike crash after striking and killing tow truck operator
An Ocala man died Friday night in a crash on the Florida Turnpike after his pickup struck and killed a tow truck operator working on the side of the road. The 51-year-old Ocala man had been traveling at 10 p.m. on the turnpike near Mile Marker 281 in Lake County when his vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit a tow truck from The Car Store, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Read more
that's not just an accident. it's not a 'it just happens' that tow truck driver was just doing his job, that he really don't get paid enough to do as it is. and he gets killed by someone not paying attention. if you can't see a huge tow truck with bright flashing lights you shouldn't be driving
12 likes 1 dislike
Sad! My wife was stuck 4 hours in standstill traffic coming back from Orlando International. She said there was some cars in there too. Prayers for all involved as this is life changing for everyone. 🙏
1 like 1 dislike
Marion County Public Schools are sticking with their face covering opt out mandate
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools gave their take on Governor DeSantis’s school mask mandate ban being shutdown. School officials said throughout the first three weeks of school their two biggest issues are students still going to school while sick, and students not waiting for test results for themselves or family members. Read more
If your going to have kids who opt out then you better start segregating them from those who want to be safe. Different buildings and teachers.
3 likes
wearing a mask won't kill anyone. but not wearing one for kids they can bring it home. my best friend just died of covid and her mother who lived with them died a week later, because her son brought it home :( it wasn't his fault just saying if wearing mask might not have gotten it
3 likes
2018 BMW X3 MH42566A
352-861-0234 | https://www.porscheofocala.com/ 2018 BMW X3 Ocala, FL Stock# MH42566A 352-861-0234 For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call 352-861-0234. Porsche of Ocala 3949 SW College Rd Ocala, FL 34474 This BMW X3 is Certified Preowned! CARFAX 1-Owner! Value priced below the market average! This 2018 BMW X3 xDrive30i, has a great Dark Graphite Metallic exterior, and a clean Black interior! -Only 11,604 miles which is low for a 2018 ! This model has many valuable options -Synthetic Leather Seats -Backup Camera -Bluetooth -Aux. Audio Input -Heated Front Seats -Heated Mirrors -All Wheel Drive -Auto Climate Control -High Intensity Headlights -Automatic Headlights -Fog Lights -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning -Rear Air Conditioning -Security System -Garage Door Opener -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Power Lift Gate -Seat Memory Power Folding Mirrors -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel -Roof Rack Automatic Transmission -Rear Bench Seats -Alloy Wheels -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that, it has many safety features -Brake Assist -Traction Control -Stability Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! Read more
Ocala Preserve @ Trilogy
Welcome home to this upscale 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage in located in the popular Trilogy Ocala Preserve subdivision in Northwest Ocala, Florida. This impressive resort style community offers you an upscale clubhouse with an abundant amount of activities for even the most active adults. Your new home offers you a view of the golf course and amazing sunrises from your covered front porch. Upgraded tile flooring is featured throughout the entire home except for the bedrooms that are carpeted. Upon entering the home you are greeted to a tiled entry that leads the large main living area that features a modern kitchen with gas stove, oversized granite countertop and subway tiled backsplash that highlights the stainless steel appliances and real wood cabinetry. The entire room is accented with crown molding and has a separate dining area, living area and breakfast nook. This area is great for relaxing with your family or entertaining all of your friends in this open concept. A triple slider leads to a large covered lanai that has been plumbed with a gas line if you would like to install a summer kitchen. The master bedroom is located at the back of the home and has carpeting, upgraded ceiling fan, double vanity in the master bath, walk in shower and oversized walk in closet to handle all your storage needs. The home also features a second bedroom that is also carpeted with an upgraded ceiling fan and has a full bath attached with a garden tub/shower combination that could be used as an inlaw suite or great when guests visit. Just off the main living area there is a den / office that could easily be converted to a third bedroom. Lastly, a ½ bath is just off the inside laundry room that offers you additional cabinetry and a built in desk area . Pavers have been added to the lanai. But that’s not all! The home also offers you all of the amenities and privileges of Trilogy. Your monthly HOA fees include high speed internet (100mb), yard maintenance including water, use of the clubhouse which has a state of the art fitness center and spa, community pool, separate lap pool, hot tub, tennis, pickleball, bocci and horseshoes all overlooking a large lake. Homeowners can use the surrounding golf course for a nominal fee. Home comes with a transferrable home warranty good through May of 2023. Owners have recently had the lanai screened in and also added gutters to the home. Read more