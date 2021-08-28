What's up: Top news in Oxnard
(OXNARD, CA) Here are today's top stories from the Oxnard area.
Pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed Friday morning in Oxnard after being struck by a vehicle. The post Pedestrian killed in traffic collision in Oxnard appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12. Read more
Mustang Driver Strikes And Kills Elderly Man | Oxnard
08.27.2021 | 3:55 AM | OXNARD – Oxnard Police officers and EMS personnel responded to a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian that occurred at the intersection of Ventura Road and Bay Blvd. When police personnel arrived at the scene of the collision, they discovered a 2018 Ford Mustang... Read more
Three vehicle traffic collision leaves two in critical condition in Oxnard
8-24-21 • Oxnard • 3:30pm • Oxnard Fire Department, Oxnard Police, and Gold Coast Paramedics we’re dispatched to a reported traffic collision on Graves Ave and Camino Del Sol. First arriving units arrived on scene and located three vehicles involved with “heavy damage”. The incident was upgraded to a Level one MCI (Multi Casualty Incident) due to there being Three patients with two being in critical condition and the third person was in moderate condition. One person was trapped however was quickly removed by Firefighters without the use of power tools. All three patients were transported to local trauma centers. Oxnard Police Departments Traffic Unit responded to the scene and began the investigation. No further information was available. Oxnard Police are investigating. Read more