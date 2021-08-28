What's up: Top news in Oxnard

Three vehicle traffic collision leaves two in critical condition in Oxnard

8-24-21 • Oxnard • 3:30pm • Oxnard Fire Department, Oxnard Police, and Gold Coast Paramedics we're dispatched to a reported traffic collision on Graves Ave and Camino Del Sol. First arriving units arrived on scene and located three vehicles involved with "heavy damage". The incident was upgraded to a Level one MCI (Multi Casualty Incident) due to there being Three patients with two being in critical condition and the third person was in moderate condition. One person was trapped however was quickly removed by Firefighters without the use of power tools. All three patients were transported to local trauma centers. Oxnard Police Departments Traffic Unit responded to the scene and began the investigation. No further information was available. Oxnard Police are investigating.