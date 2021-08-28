What's up: Leading stories in Des Moines
Iowa courts to require masks contrary to wider state policy
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court on Friday signed an order making masks mandatory in areas controlled by the courts, a contrast to a state law that bans similar mandates in public schools where children have resumed classes amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases. Read more
Wear a mask if it makes you feel better. I mean, you're protected...because they work. Right? Stay in your lane.
Hopefully they will make it mandatory in schools. Reynolds and the other republican governors are on a power trip and they love the control to give the control to school and medical experts not politicians.
Multiple Iowa agencies take part in human trafficking sting
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Friday announced that several Iowa law enforcement agencies took part in a 12-state human trafficking operation overnight. Iowa authorities said the sting was coordinated by the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol and led to... Read more
Thank you all who worked to help with this operation. Many of us would like to know more specifics.
I too was wanting to know who was involved. But great work. And who said to defund the POLICE
'What I've Learned Is To Figure Out What I Value In My Everyday Life' - Understanding The Great Resignation
There is growing evidence that the pandemic has profoundly changed Americans’ relationship with work. Over the past 18 months, we’ve heard a lot about how many companies have had to change how they do business, workers that have pivoted to doing remote work and essential workers that have faced challenges like never before. Read more