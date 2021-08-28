News wrap: Top stories in Montgomery

(MONTGOMERY, AL) What’s going on in Montgomery? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL PICK

Alabama superintendent Mackey expects more schools to close as COVID-19 surges As the end of August nears, and all Alabama public schools have opened up for face-to-face instruction, keeping students in classrooms amid the spike in COVID-19 cases is becoming harder each day, state superintendent Eric Mackey said. "It’s becoming more and more challenging to keep schools open," Mackey said Thursday... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Who can get monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID? Montgomery doctor explains Monoclonal antibodies could be the answer for treating coronavirus patients. Monoclonal antibodies are synthetically produced proteins that combat COVID-19 inside the body by attaching to the virus and preventing it from entering human cells. They’re a method that people who have tested positive for COVID-19 can take to prevent hospitalization and make symptoms less severe. They’ve been proven to work — in fact, former President Donald Trump used monoclonal antibodies when he was diagnosed with coronavirus. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Montgomery Prattville AL, AL #710193A http://larrypuckett.com/ Call or visit for a test drive of this vehicle today! Phone: 866-249-2721 Year: 2017 Make: Mitsubishi Model: Outlander Sport Trim: ES 2.0 Engine: Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 Transmission: 6-Speed CVT w/OD Color: Black Interior: Black Mileage: 91732 Stock #: 710193A VIN: JA4AP3AU7HZ006639 Just Arrived* Safety equipment includes: Traction control Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Driver Knee Airbag Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags...Other features include: 1 Seatback Storage Pocket 130 Amp Alternator 16.6 Gal. Fuel Tank 2 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control... Buy with confidence at Larry Puckett Chevrolet where EVERY vehicle has been through a multi-point inspection! Just Arrived* Safety equipment includes: Traction control Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Driver Knee Airbag Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags...Other features include: 1 Seatback Storage Pocket 130 Amp Alternator 16.6 Gal. Fuel Tank 2 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control... . REMEMBER AT LARRY PUCKETT CHEVROLET WE LET OUR CUSTOMERS DO THE TALKING. larrypuckett.com Our commitment to providing the highest levels of customer service has been validated with our platinum level certification, a recognition that is given to GM dealers who achieve the highest customer satisfaction scores, in both sales and service. Larry Puckett Chevrolet is a service oriented dealership, and that means first-class service before, during, and after the sale. We invite you to see what our platinum level service is all about. Address: 2101 Cobbs Ford Rd Montgomery Prattville AL, AL 36066 Read more

TRENDING NOW