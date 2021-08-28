What's up: Leading stories in Boston

(BOSTON, MA) What’s going on in Boston? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Former owner of upscale shoe store banned from doing retail business in Mass. in discrimination settlement Under the settlement reached with Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, Hicham Ali Hassan must also pay up to $220,000 in restitution. The former owner of a now-shuttered luxury clothing and shoe store, who was sued for discriminating against his customers, is banned from doing retail business in Massachusetts and must pay up to $220,000 in restitution under a settlement reached with Attorney General Maura Healey’s office. Read more

Massachusetts schools can lift mask mandate if vaccination rate hits 80%: Here are the 48 cities and towns with an 80% vax rate for ages 12-15 Nearly 50 Massachusetts cities and towns have already hit an 80% vaccination rate for those ages 12 to 15 more than a month before the state will allow schools to lift the mask mandate if their student and staff populations reach that vax threshold. Some of the Boston-area communities with... Read more

Letitia Wright injured filming stunt on 'Black Panther 2' “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright is being treated in a hospital after sustaining minor injuries on the Boston set of “Wakanda Forever.”. A Marvel spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that the incident happened while filming a stunt for the sequel. Wright is expected to be released from the hospital soon. Read more

