What's up: Leading stories in Boston
(BOSTON, MA) What’s going on in Boston? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Boston area, click here.
Former owner of upscale shoe store banned from doing retail business in Mass. in discrimination settlement
Under the settlement reached with Attorney General Maura Healey’s office, Hicham Ali Hassan must also pay up to $220,000 in restitution. The former owner of a now-shuttered luxury clothing and shoe store, who was sued for discriminating against his customers, is banned from doing retail business in Massachusetts and must pay up to $220,000 in restitution under a settlement reached with Attorney General Maura Healey’s office. Read more
what a real creep who would want to do bussiness in a store treating customers like that when he judged a man in the color of his skin which was totally wrong because he didnt know that mans background or what his professional status was at all and that was that one customer how many more did he or his bussiness treat or people of color in that horrible manner?
10 likes 2 dislikes 3 replies
your business you should have the right to do business with whatever customers you choose…should take it to the SJC. I would not do business there as it is my choice.
7 likes 4 dislikes 3 replies
Massachusetts schools can lift mask mandate if vaccination rate hits 80%: Here are the 48 cities and towns with an 80% vax rate for ages 12-15
Nearly 50 Massachusetts cities and towns have already hit an 80% vaccination rate for those ages 12 to 15 more than a month before the state will allow schools to lift the mask mandate if their student and staff populations reach that vax threshold. Some of the Boston-area communities with... Read more
Wow talk about indoctrination by manipulation, we’re doing this we have as a society come to this? Folks no one owns you or your children but you….
9 likes 3 dislikes
My son hates wearing these placebo masks 😷 on hot 🥵 muggy days for 7 hours a day
4 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply
Letitia Wright injured filming stunt on 'Black Panther 2'
“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright is being treated in a hospital after sustaining minor injuries on the Boston set of “Wakanda Forever.”. A Marvel spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that the incident happened while filming a stunt for the sequel. Wright is expected to be released from the hospital soon. Read more
Raven Historic Window Restoration Boston, MA
Mitch shows Raven Restoration how to get more clients by getting to the top of search engines. (Recorded with https://screencast-o-matic.com) Read more