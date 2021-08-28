Trending news headlines in Fort Myers
Man accused of Page Field Commons kidnapping in custody
U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force arrested Tyrone Darnel Witty, 32, in Lehigh Acres, U.S. Marshals confirmed Thursday. Witty is accused of a recent kidnapping at Page Field Commons in south Fort Myers. Lee County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for the suspect after the kidnapping at the shopping... Read more
Buc-ee’s cancels plans for huge gas station/store in Fort Myers
Buc-ee’s, a gas station with a cult following because of its eclectic mix of merchandise, snacks and clean bathrooms, has pulled out of its plans for a store in Fort Myers. “Sometimes projects fall through,” says Jeff Nadalo, a Buc-ee’s spokesperson. “It’s part of being in real estate development.”. In... Read more
"It defies statistics": Fort Myers doctor miraculously discovers books once owned by mother
Seagate builds 35,000 structure for Rice Insulation & Glass in Ft. Myers
Seagate Development Group says it has completed the building pad and commenced vertical construction of Rice Insulation & Glass’ 35,000-sq. ft. building at Alico Trade Center in Fort Myers. This will be the first tenant at the 40-acre, Seagate-owned business park. This freestanding building is projected to be complete in... Read more