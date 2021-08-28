Trending news headlines in Fort Myers

(FORT MYERS, FL) The news in Fort Myers never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what's trending in your community.

Man accused of Page Field Commons kidnapping in custody U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force arrested Tyrone Darnel Witty, 32, in Lehigh Acres, U.S. Marshals confirmed Thursday. Witty is accused of a recent kidnapping at Page Field Commons in south Fort Myers. Lee County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for the suspect after the kidnapping at the shopping... Read more

Buc-ee’s cancels plans for huge gas station/store in Fort Myers Buc-ee’s, a gas station with a cult following because of its eclectic mix of merchandise, snacks and clean bathrooms, has pulled out of its plans for a store in Fort Myers. “Sometimes projects fall through,” says Jeff Nadalo, a Buc-ee’s spokesperson. “It’s part of being in real estate development.”. In... Read more

"It defies statistics": Fort Myers doctor miraculously discovers books once owned by mother Read more

