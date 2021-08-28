Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Trending news headlines in Fort Myers

Posted by 
Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 6 days ago

(FORT MYERS, FL) The news in Fort Myers never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Fort Myers / winknews.com

Man accused of Page Field Commons kidnapping in custody

Man accused of Page Field Commons kidnapping in custody

U.S. Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Task Force arrested Tyrone Darnel Witty, 32, in Lehigh Acres, U.S. Marshals confirmed Thursday. Witty is accused of a recent kidnapping at Page Field Commons in south Fort Myers. Lee County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for the suspect after the kidnapping at the shopping... Read more

Comments
avatar

Wow and I seen that van in Lehigh around that time frame. Glad they caught him

Fort Myers / gulfshorebusiness.com

Buc-ee’s cancels plans for huge gas station/store in Fort Myers

Buc-ee’s cancels plans for huge gas station/store in Fort Myers

Buc-ee’s, a gas station with a cult following because of its eclectic mix of merchandise, snacks and clean bathrooms, has pulled out of its plans for a store in Fort Myers. “Sometimes projects fall through,” says Jeff Nadalo, a Buc-ee’s spokesperson. “It’s part of being in real estate development.”. In... Read more

Comments
avatar

Terrible awesome company great bbq, gas prices, service plus a lot of good paying jobs! 😡🤬😤

3 likes

Fort Myers / youtube.com

"It defies statistics": Fort Myers doctor miraculously discovers books once owned by mother

"It defies statistics": Fort Myers doctor miraculously discovers books once owned by mother



Fort Myers / floridaconstructionnews.com

Seagate builds 35,000 structure for Rice Insulation & Glass in Ft. Myers

Seagate builds 35,000 structure for Rice Insulation & Glass in Ft. Myers

Seagate Development Group says it has completed the building pad and commenced vertical construction of Rice Insulation & Glass’ 35,000-sq. ft. building at Alico Trade Center in Fort Myers. This will be the first tenant at the 40-acre, Seagate-owned business park. This freestanding building is projected to be complete in... Read more

Comments

 

