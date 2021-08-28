Shreveport news digest: Top stories today

Used 2014 Leprechaun 320BH Class C Motorhome for Sale in Bossier Near Shreveport, Louisiana

PRE-OWNED 2014 LEPRECHAUN 320BH CLASS C MOTORHOME – ONLY $59,995. This pre-owned 2014 Leprechaun 320BH Class C Motorhome by Coachmen offers plenty of room with two slides. With bunk beds, a bunk over the cab, booth dinette and a couch, this motorhome can sleep up to 10 people. Outside you’ll find a TV, storage and huge awning. There are more amenities inside and out. Come see this great camper for yourself at our RV Store in Bossier City, Louisiana. Or check it out online at https://www.bayououtdoor.com/inventory/?view-type=unit-list&model=LEPRECHAUN Bayou Outdoor Supercenter is a full-service, family-owned and operated RV and Boat dealer located in Bossier City, Louisiana, just across the river from Shreveport. We carry over 25 of the most popular RV brands at our RV store. We also have an outstanding service department and a complete parts department. At our boat store we carry a huge selection of pontoons, fishing boats, ski boats and tow boats along with a full-line of outboard motors. We also offer water sports accessories and tackle and fishing accessories. View all of our inventory at www.bayououtdoor.com Read more