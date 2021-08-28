Shreveport news digest: Top stories today
Shreveport Leader Is Hit with Heavy Criticism for Her Comments on SPD
Things are in a bit of turmoil in the Shreveport Police Department. With the announcement from Mayor Adrian Perkins that he asked Chief Ben Raymond to resign and the Chief has agreed to go on leave and come back in November and be back on the force as a Sargent. Wayne Smith will take over as interim chief until a new leader is chosen. Read more
I think it's time to let Ben go. I never heard any ideas or decent strategies from him. All I ever hear is begging for the citizens to do the police work. the only thing I see police doing is picking up the bullets after people are killed. I never see police patrolling the neighborhoods in the trouble areas. I do see them in the rich, white areas on the Ellerbe road areas. I would see em every time I went to my mother home on Ellerbe. I think if they showed their presence in the areas hard hit by crimes it would help slow down crime. just a drive thru once in a while. make an announcement on TV that you're starting STOP AND FRISK. I'M NOT SAYING DO IT BECAUSE PEOPLE MAY START GETTING KILLED. JUST ANNOUNCE IT AND SHAKE EM UP. GET THE WORD OUT THAT RANDOM SEARCHES IS STARTING TO GET GUNS OFF OF THE STREET.
Thank you councilwoman Fuller for putting all the rumors to rest and stating the official facts on all the issues. Your professionalism is highly appreciated many citizens.
Evictions Are Coming, Is Shreveport-Bossier Prepared?
It has been a rough year for landlords all over America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially issued an eviction ban last September to prevent people with financial hardship from being evicted during the pandemic. Although at the time it seemed like a good idea it brought a lot of criticism and worry. Read more
OMG. You mean I have to pay someone to stay in their house? That's not fair.
Colleges, universities pushing for students to get vaccinated
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Following the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine, many schools and universities are changing their guidance for students when it comes to being vaccinated. Southern University at Shreveport, Grambling State University and LSU Shreveport are among the schools mandating students to show proof of vaccination. In... Read more
