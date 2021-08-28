Top Savannah news stories

‘I’m done, it’s not worth it’: SCCPSS bus driver breaks silence on COVID handling

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A bus driver for the Savannah-Chatham County School System says some drivers have reached their breaking point. “I’m done, it’s not worth it. It’s not worth contracting COVID because of the lack of not letting me know anything,” said the driver, who wished to remain anonymous. “They are still piling these kids on the bus; these kids are still in school around other people. It’s not worth it at all.” Read more