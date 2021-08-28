Top Savannah news stories
‘I’m done, it’s not worth it’: SCCPSS bus driver breaks silence on COVID handling
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A bus driver for the Savannah-Chatham County School System says some drivers have reached their breaking point. “I’m done, it’s not worth it. It’s not worth contracting COVID because of the lack of not letting me know anything,” said the driver, who wished to remain anonymous. “They are still piling these kids on the bus; these kids are still in school around other people. It’s not worth it at all.” Read more
sad the bus drivers are scared for their lives yet they want our children out there because of student funding and other fundings it’s sick and we need new mayors superintendents and biden needs to be gone 🤷🏾♀️💯
What does President Biden have to do with this. He is begging people to get fully vaccinated and to continue following mitigation protocols. Isn't it the GOP mantra "State's Rights"? Mayor's are responsible for Covid safety protocols and even mandates. Enjoy your day.
GA Poison Center, ER reports people taking animal parasite drug to 'treat' COVID-19
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Georgia Poison Center is reporting an uptick in people calling after taking a drug often used to treat parasites in animals. Ivermectin has been circulating on social media, rumored to treat or prevent COVID-19. “This has been a phenomenon we’ve seen over the past two... Read more
hmmm.... dr prescribe this for my kid when she had covid.... she didn't seek it herself. so stfu with the "you need a vax" there are medications that work
Almost from the beginning of this pandemic, REAL doctors were SUCCESSFULLY treating patients with proven therapeutics. HCQ, Ivermectin (NOT veterinary paste), Budesonide, etc. REAL doctors were recommending vitamins and minerals to prevent disease. REAL doctors were telling us that the PCR tests were NOT valid. Why do you think the media told everyone none of this worked? Think about it. It was because the media and politicians were bought by the pharma companies. And in order to get Emergency Use Authorization for their highly profitable experimental drugs (“vaccines”) they needed to tell the world that no therapeutics existed (even though they did). So, doctors who were also misled and lied to told infected patients to stay home and “tough it out,” which resulted hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and horrible deaths.
Savannah's Wish to Be a YouTuber
Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as an infant, 7-year-old Savannah has undergone treatment for her condition her entire life. That hasn't stopped her creative spirit. For her wish, Savannah asked to be a YouTuber. Check out how her day unfolded. A special thanks goes out to our friends at Show Creators Studios and Magic Murray for their assistance with this wish. Read more
First Sustainable Sound Stage Complex Is Coming To Savannah, Georgia
Recognizing an industry need and an opportunity to create a more environmentally responsible resource, two friends are partnering on a new soundstage complex in Savannah, Georgia, that offers sustainability in a state where tax credits have sparked an influx of content creators competing for a limited number of resources. Studio... Read more