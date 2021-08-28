Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Trending news headlines in Syracuse

Posted by 
Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 6 days ago

(SYRACUSE, NY) The news in Syracuse never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Syracuse area, click here.

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Syracuse / cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police discuss downtown safety after reports of several large gatherings

Syracuse Police discuss downtown safety after reports of several large gatherings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It’s a sight becoming all too familiar in downtown Syracuse. Crowds of people roaming the streets and blasting loud music, even after bars close. "You can't really just be hanging out on the sidewalk blocking pedestrian traffic. We’ve seen people bring down their own alcohol and drink on the sidewalk instead of the establishments," said Syracuse Police public information officer Sgt. Matthew Malinowski. Read more

Comments
avatar

should've thought about this before you moved the downtown elite into the metropolitan area of high crime rate low income and poverty. You can't possibly live in a expensive loft two blocks from an invested area of drugs crime and proverty

3 likes

avatar

For the love of God- your self- your children or your children to be- your parents, grandparents, - Our freedom when can us people all get a long and jus want good for one another, Yous could live more like New York City , we could enjoy our lives, walk the streets at 3-4am go into restaurants, sit, hear a band, with or make friends, spend good times w/loved ones that are here for only a short while 🙏 wake up people & love your neighbors !!!

2 likes

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Syracuse / cnycentral.com

Syracuse police union will take legal action if city declares full vaccine mandate

Syracuse police union will take legal action if city declares full vaccine mandate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse police union will push back against any efforts from the city to require COVID-19 vaccines, according to a statement from the union on Thursday. In an interview with CNYCentral, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said a full vaccine mandate, without the option of regular testing instead,... Read more

Comments
avatar

ya ok you want to do testing big god dam deal.ok they test postive and by that time they have passed it to 9 other people.

3 likes 1 reply

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Syracuse / chatsports.com

Syracuse football: Offensive depth chart projections for 2021

Syracuse football: Offensive depth chart projections for 2021

The 2021 Syracuse Orange football season kicks off in just over a week. And while glimpses of the team this offseason have been minimal, at best, we’d still like to take some guesses around which SU players we see on the field when they kick off against Ohio on September 4. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Syracuse / youtube.com

New Residential listing for sale found at 236 Woodruff Avenue # 38, Syracuse, NY 13203

New Residential listing for sale found at 236 Woodruff Avenue # 38, Syracuse, NY 13203

Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/4KU9C9/236-Woodruff-Avenue-%23-38-Syracuse-NY-S1362264 This 2 family home offers- upper apartment 2 bedrooms, Eat in kitchen, Formal Dinning room, Livingroom, full bath, Back porch, walk up attic. Down stairs apartment offers 3 bedrooms, Eat in kitchen, formal dinning room, Living room, full bath, Front and back porch. Full basement, laundry hook up, 2 furnaces, 2 water heaters, 2 gas meters, 2 electric meters, 1 water meter. Hardwood floors up and down. 2 driveways left side and right side. Driveway left side shared right of way. Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 2032 Price: $139,900 MLS ID: S1362264 For more information about this property, please contact Colleen Guerin at 315-457-3356 or guerintd@kirnan.com. You can also text 7043996 to 67299. Last modified: 08/25/2021 01:43:02 pm Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
169
Followers
445
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy