Trending news headlines in Syracuse

LOCAL HEADLINE

Syracuse Police discuss downtown safety after reports of several large gatherings SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It’s a sight becoming all too familiar in downtown Syracuse. Crowds of people roaming the streets and blasting loud music, even after bars close. "You can't really just be hanging out on the sidewalk blocking pedestrian traffic. We’ve seen people bring down their own alcohol and drink on the sidewalk instead of the establishments," said Syracuse Police public information officer Sgt. Matthew Malinowski. Read more

LATEST NEWS

Syracuse police union will take legal action if city declares full vaccine mandate SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse police union will push back against any efforts from the city to require COVID-19 vaccines, according to a statement from the union on Thursday. In an interview with CNYCentral, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said a full vaccine mandate, without the option of regular testing instead,... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Syracuse football: Offensive depth chart projections for 2021 The 2021 Syracuse Orange football season kicks off in just over a week. And while glimpses of the team this offseason have been minimal, at best, we’d still like to take some guesses around which SU players we see on the field when they kick off against Ohio on September 4. Read more

LOCAL PICK