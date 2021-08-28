Trending news headlines in Syracuse
(SYRACUSE, NY) The news in Syracuse never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Syracuse area, click here.
Syracuse Police discuss downtown safety after reports of several large gatherings
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It’s a sight becoming all too familiar in downtown Syracuse. Crowds of people roaming the streets and blasting loud music, even after bars close. "You can't really just be hanging out on the sidewalk blocking pedestrian traffic. We’ve seen people bring down their own alcohol and drink on the sidewalk instead of the establishments," said Syracuse Police public information officer Sgt. Matthew Malinowski. Read more
should've thought about this before you moved the downtown elite into the metropolitan area of high crime rate low income and poverty. You can't possibly live in a expensive loft two blocks from an invested area of drugs crime and proverty
3 likes
For the love of God- your self- your children or your children to be- your parents, grandparents, - Our freedom when can us people all get a long and jus want good for one another, Yous could live more like New York City , we could enjoy our lives, walk the streets at 3-4am go into restaurants, sit, hear a band, with or make friends, spend good times w/loved ones that are here for only a short while 🙏 wake up people & love your neighbors !!!
2 likes
Syracuse police union will take legal action if city declares full vaccine mandate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse police union will push back against any efforts from the city to require COVID-19 vaccines, according to a statement from the union on Thursday. In an interview with CNYCentral, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said a full vaccine mandate, without the option of regular testing instead,... Read more
ya ok you want to do testing big god dam deal.ok they test postive and by that time they have passed it to 9 other people.
3 likes 1 reply
Syracuse football: Offensive depth chart projections for 2021
The 2021 Syracuse Orange football season kicks off in just over a week. And while glimpses of the team this offseason have been minimal, at best, we’d still like to take some guesses around which SU players we see on the field when they kick off against Ohio on September 4. Read more
New Residential listing for sale found at 236 Woodruff Avenue # 38, Syracuse, NY 13203
Listing Site: Property Site: https://tour.corelistingmachine.com/home/4KU9C9/236-Woodruff-Avenue-%23-38-Syracuse-NY-S1362264 This 2 family home offers- upper apartment 2 bedrooms, Eat in kitchen, Formal Dinning room, Livingroom, full bath, Back porch, walk up attic. Down stairs apartment offers 3 bedrooms, Eat in kitchen, formal dinning room, Living room, full bath, Front and back porch. Full basement, laundry hook up, 2 furnaces, 2 water heaters, 2 gas meters, 2 electric meters, 1 water meter. Hardwood floors up and down. 2 driveways left side and right side. Driveway left side shared right of way. Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Square Feet: 2032 Price: $139,900 MLS ID: S1362264 For more information about this property, please contact Colleen Guerin at 315-457-3356 or guerintd@kirnan.com. You can also text 7043996 to 67299. Last modified: 08/25/2021 01:43:02 pm Read more