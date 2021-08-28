Cancel
Sarasota, FL

What's up: News headlines in Sarasota

Posted by 
Sarasota Updates
Sarasota Updates
 6 days ago

(SARASOTA, FL) The news in Sarasota never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sarasota area, click here.

Sarasota / wfla.com

Beloved Sarasota teacher dies of COVID-19 after contracting virus before school started

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Michelle Cook spent more than 20 years touching the lives of countless students across Sarasota County. She taught at Booker Middle School last year and Oak Park School over the summer. Her sister, Bethanne Bearden, tells 8 On Your Side Cook was selfless, caring, and incredibly... Read more

avatar

No doubt she was vaccinated, as was her sister whom she caught it from.

2 likes 2 dislikes 8 replies

Sarasota / wfla.com

Tainted gasoline given to at least 20 cars at Sarasota 7-Eleven, state confirms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A quick trip for gasoline before work ended up costing Susan Hillard $928 to repair her SUV after she received gasoline tainted with water. “It just kind of shook and then clunked out,” Hillard said. “I even tried to put it in park and give it gas… no.” Read more

Sarasota / tampabaynewswire.com

JFCS of the Suncoast’s Ignite Program Selected in a National, Innovative Evaluation Project for the Responsible Fatherhood Program

JFCS of the Suncoast’s (JFCS) Ignite program is among ten Responsible Fatherhood programs in the United States selected to participate in the highly competitive federal evaluation project, Strengthening the Implementation of Responsible Fatherhood Programs (SIRF). “JFCS is very pleased and honored to be selected to participate in the evaluation project.... Read more

Florida / eminetra.com

Florida hospital leases refrigerated trailer to expand morgue capacity amid COVID spike – Florence, South Carolina

Posted: Posted August 25, 2021 / 3:15 pm EDT / Has been updated: August 25, 2021 / 3:15 pm EDT. Sarasota, Florida (WFLA) — The latest surge COVID-19 case study Continuing to stress the Florida-wide hospital system, one hospital is taking additional precautions. Sarasota Memorial Hospital has leased a trailer... Read more

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota Updates

Sarasota, FL
With Sarasota Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

