Boise news wrap: What’s trending

Man lying in road hit, killed on Connector
Police say the 27-year-old stepped into traffic and lay down on the highway just before he was struck. Read more
The article needs to call it what it is... a suicide. Why are they making it seem like it was an accident when he clearly intended to kill himself. I feel bad for the driver.
I feel bad for the person who ran him over. Even though they are not at fault, they'll have to live with what happened for the rest of their days.
Downtown Boise restaurant requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test
Kris Komori, the chef and co-owner of KIN, told The 208 that they've received a lot of feedback after the business announced requirements for its new tasting room. Read more
DO THESE RESTAURANTS THINK THEY'RE SO POPULAR THAT SOMEONE WOULD TAKE A LIFE THREATENING VACCINATION TO GO HAVE DINNER THERE?? DREAM ON. LET'S SEE HOW THEY SURVIVE WITHOUT HALF THEIR CLIENTELE.
Good luck making your business profit. You think you’re so good? This will surely show you differently
Dixie State heads to Boise to take on Boise State and NDSU
ON THE WHISTLE: Dixie State will continue the 2021 season with a pair of games in Boise, ID. First, DSU will take on Boise State, Thursday Aug. 26 and then North Dakota State, Sunday, Aug. 29. NOTES TO KNOW:. • Dixie State holds a 1-1-0 record on the season. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL. Read more
Zoo Boise offering mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday
A mobile vaccine clinic will be at Zoo Boise on August 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of a partnership between Boise Parks and Recreation and St. Luke's. Read more