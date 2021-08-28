Cancel
Boise, ID

Boise news wrap: What’s trending

Boise Dispatch
Boise Dispatch
 6 days ago

(BOISE, ID) The news in Boise never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

For more stories like these, click here.

Idaho / ktvb.com

Man lying in road hit, killed on Connector

Police say the 27-year-old stepped into traffic and lay down on the highway just before he was struck. Read more

The article needs to call it what it is... a suicide. Why are they making it seem like it was an accident when he clearly intended to kill himself. I feel bad for the driver.

I feel bad for the person who ran him over. Even though they are not at fault, they'll have to live with what happened for the rest of their days.

Boise / ktvb.com

Downtown Boise restaurant requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

Kris Komori, the chef and co-owner of KIN, told The 208 that they've received a lot of feedback after the business announced requirements for its new tasting room. Read more

DO THESE RESTAURANTS THINK THEY'RE SO POPULAR THAT SOMEONE WOULD TAKE A LIFE THREATENING VACCINATION TO GO HAVE DINNER THERE?? DREAM ON. LET'S SEE HOW THEY SURVIVE WITHOUT HALF THEIR CLIENTELE.

Good luck making your business profit. You think you’re so good? This will surely show you differently

Boise / dixiestateathletics.com

Dixie State heads to Boise to take on Boise State and NDSU

ON THE WHISTLE: Dixie State will continue the 2021 season with a pair of games in Boise, ID. First, DSU will take on Boise State, Thursday Aug. 26 and then North Dakota State, Sunday, Aug. 29. NOTES TO KNOW:. • Dixie State holds a 1-1-0 record on the season. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLL. Read more

Boise / kivitv.com

Zoo Boise offering mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday

A mobile vaccine clinic will be at Zoo Boise on August 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of a partnership between Boise Parks and Recreation and St. Luke's. Read more

Boise Dispatch

Boise, ID
With Boise Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Boise News
