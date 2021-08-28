News wrap: Top stories in Lakeland

2021 Margarita Ball

The Lakeland Margarita Society is proud to announce that the 34th annual Margarita Ball is back! The event will be happening on November 20, 2021, at the Lake Mirror Promenade in Lakeland. From 8 to 11 p.m., guests can expect to enjoy an evening of live music, hors d’oeurves, margaritas, and more from local restaurants and bars. Read more