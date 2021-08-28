News wrap: Top stories in Lakeland
COVID Patients Increase at Lakeland Regional While Some Other Hospitals See a Possible Peak
Some Central Florida hospitals say they’re seeing signs that the surge in COVID-19 patients is leveling off, but that’s not the case at Lakeland Regional Health. The hospital’s snapshot of patient load at 10:30 a.m. today showed that 433 patients had tested positive for the virus, the highest number reported yet. Read more
Despite warnings, many Polk County residents still seek livestock drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19
A federal warning against using the drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19 hasn't stopped Polk County residents from rallying for it as an alternative low-cost treatment for the virus. The U.S Food and Drug Administration issued a warning against ivermectin, an anti-parasite treatment approved for humans and deworming animals such as... Read more
2021 Margarita Ball
The Lakeland Margarita Society is proud to announce that the 34th annual Margarita Ball is back! The event will be happening on November 20, 2021, at the Lake Mirror Promenade in Lakeland. From 8 to 11 p.m., guests can expect to enjoy an evening of live music, hors d’oeurves, margaritas, and more from local restaurants and bars. Read more