Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville news digest: Top stories today

Posted by 
Fayetteville Times
Fayetteville Times
 6 days ago

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Here are today’s top stories from the Fayetteville area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fayetteville area, click here.

cbs17.com

Bojangles closing all company-owned locations for 2 days – most in Charlotte, Fayetteville

Bojangles closing all company-owned locations for 2 days – most in Charlotte, Fayetteville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – The North Carolina-based Bojangles chain of restaurants says it will close all of its company-owned establishments on two upcoming days. North Carolina locations that are closing include Aberdeen, 21 in Charlotte, seven in Fayetteville, 10 in Greensboro, two in Hope Mills, nine in Winston-Salem, and one in Raeford. No locally-owned locations in Raleigh or Durham are affected. Read more

avatar

as someone who use to work in this industry, this is a complete joke and does not show any "appreciation" or give any of the employees a brake other than maybe management!

avatar

Sounds like being laid off for two days...Can I get two days worth of unemployment...LOL 🤣🙂🤣

wral.com

Hearts heavy in Fayetteville after tragic day for US troops in Afghanistan

Hearts heavy in Fayetteville after tragic day for US troops in Afghanistan

Fayetteville, N.C. — Thursday was a somber day for America as deadly attacks in Afghanistan have threatened the United States' effort to get Americans and others out of the country safely. On Thursday night, President Biden said despite the challenges, the mission will go on. At least 13 U.S. service... Read more

avatar

HIGE ISSUES HERE..++++After the attacks, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) appeared to criticize the Biden administration’s strategy of coordinating with the Taliban, writing in a statement: “As we wait for more details to come in, one thing is clear: We can’t trust the Taliban with Americans’ security+++++++++In written and verbal communications, Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, and Rear Adm. Peter Vasely, head of U.S. forces on the ground in Afghanistan, have referred to the Taliban as “our Afghan partners++++++The Biden administration has been coordinating the evacuation effort and airport security with the Taliban

avatar

I feel like the world keep making bad things happen so they can change rules and laws.

youtube.com

Mask-optional Fayetteville Christian School closes doors for 2 weeks because of viral illnesses

Mask-optional Fayetteville Christian School closes doors for 2 weeks because of viral illnesses

Viral illnesses including COVID-19 are behind Fayetteville Christian School deciding to shut its doors for two weeks. https://abc11.com/fayetteville-christian-school-covid-19-cases-in-mask-optional/10972170/ Read more

upandcomingweekly.com

'Kidsville News!' promotes literacy and learning

'Kidsville News!' promotes literacy and learning

School is back in session, and the lazy, hazy days of summer are drawing to an end. The minds of teachers, parents and guardians return to the three Rs and resources to enhance and support these and other essential skills. Kidsville News!, the Cape Fear region’s fun, family publication for students in grades K-6, is here to help. Read more

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville Times

Fayetteville, NC
With Fayetteville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

