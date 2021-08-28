Trending news headlines in Anchorage

His Daughter Was Diagnosed with a Fatal Disease, Now He’s Taking Disabled Kids on Epic Adventures

Dan Redfield and his wife Kristen Frederic were excited, first-time parents when they had their daughter, Ava. As a young couple with a love for the outdoors, they started taking their daughter on adventures. When Ava was diagnosed with Tay-Sachs, a rare, genetic, fatal disease, taking Ava outside became more challenging. As a professional filmmaker, Dan recognized the importance of his home videos and photos with his family. This inspired him to start a nonprofit called Adventure for Ava, where he takes Alaska families with disabled children on adventures and captures the photographs and videos of the day. #taysachs #adventureforava #disabilityawareness To learn more about Adventure for Ava, visit the website here: https://www.avasstory.org/