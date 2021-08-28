Trending news headlines in Anchorage
(ANCHORAGE, AK) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Anchorage.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Anchorage area, click here.
Alaska reports highest daily COVID-19 count since December as Dunleavy warns about hospital capacity
A total of 701 Alaskans tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, the state’s highest daily tally of infections since December. And health officials warn that the actual number of cases may be even higher due to delays in entering the data. “We are still limited in our data entry, which... Read more
I would like to know out of the 427 deaths, 1) how many were actually deaths from the virus? 2) how many were other complications? 3) how many were from the vaccines? 4) how many deaths from influenza????
6 likes 1 dislike 9 replies
What good is a fricken warning? Show some leadership Dunleavey and mandate masks. Sometimes being a leader means making the difficult decisions. This is one of those times. Don’t listen to the vocal minority who would rather people die that be forced to wear a mask!
7 likes 2 dislikes 1 reply
Anchorage resident breathing sigh of relief after 8 family members rescued from Afghanistan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Scenes from Kabul, Afghanistan have been hard to watch for many Americans, but for Anchorage resident Joseph Brady, it was especially difficult. “I was just afraid because my father’s an American citizen, and I felt like his life was in danger as well as my brothers and sisters over there,” said Brady. Read more
great! the adult women in that family will have no more freedom or autonomy in Alaska than they did in Afghanistan. allowing refugees from a culture of oppression to continue to oppress women makes us all culpable in the continued abuse and subjugation of women. I'm glad they got out, I'm disgusted by the face covering. When in Rome...
11600 Birch Knoll Loop, Anchorage, AK
See the Property Website! https://dmdrealestatemarketing.com/11600-Birch-Knoll-Loop :: Erin Paliwoda, REALTOR - (907) 351-0758 :: This super cute Southside condo offers 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 living areas in a reverse two story layout. Large picture windows offer peek-a-boo mountain views and the fireplace will compose a cozy climate for those cold winter months. This end unit is conveniently located with backyard access to the bike path. Schedule a showing soon, this won't last long! Read more
His Daughter Was Diagnosed with a Fatal Disease, Now He’s Taking Disabled Kids on Epic Adventures
Dan Redfield and his wife Kristen Frederic were excited, first-time parents when they had their daughter, Ava. As a young couple with a love for the outdoors, they started taking their daughter on adventures. When Ava was diagnosed with Tay-Sachs, a rare, genetic, fatal disease, taking Ava outside became more challenging. As a professional filmmaker, Dan recognized the importance of his home videos and photos with his family. This inspired him to start a nonprofit called Adventure for Ava, where he takes Alaska families with disabled children on adventures and captures the photographs and videos of the day. #taysachs #adventureforava #disabilityawareness To learn more about Adventure for Ava, visit the website here: https://www.avasstory.org/ Video and story by Valerie Kern Additional photos and videos provided by Dan Redfield Music by Universal Production Music and Starship Amazing INDIE ALASKA is an original video series produced by Alaska Public Media in partnership with PBS Digital Studios. The videos capture the diverse and colorful lifestyles of everyday Alaskans at work and at play. Together, these stories present a fresh and authentic look at living in Alaska. Click on the Subscribe button above to get notified when new episodes are available. Consider supporting Alaska Public Media and ensure storytelling like INDIE ALASKA continues into the future. Make a donation today at: https://www.alaskapublic.org/support/donate-splash-page/ All INDIE ALASKA episodes can be found at: https://www.alaskapublic.org/category/programs/indie-alaska/ Read more