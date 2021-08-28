What's up: News headlines in Laredo

(LAREDO, TX) The news in Laredo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

US Marine From Texas Reportedly Among Those Killed In Afghanistan Airport Attack Officials in Laredo, Texas are reporting that a Marine from the area is one of 13 U.S Service members killed in the attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. Katie Johnston reports. Read more

Texas Army veteran denied ICU bed due to COVID crisis dies of treatable illness CBS News/ Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson. When U.S. Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson started feeling sick last week, he went to the hospital in Bellville, Texas, outside Houston. His health problem wasn’t related to COVID-19, but Wilkinson needed advanced care, and with the coronavirus filling up intensive care beds, he couldn’t get it in time to save his life. Read more

Convicted sex offender caught by border patrol trying to reenter the U.S. LAREDO, Texas – A convicted sex offender was arrested by Laredo South Border Patrol agents, preventing him from illegally entering the U.S. In the very early morning hours of Aug. 24 near Rio Bravo, Texas, Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 20 undocumented individuals. One of them was identified as Daryl Esnaider Amador-Loretoa, a 23-year-old Honduran nation. Records reveal that Amador-Loretoa is a registered sex offender. In 2017, he was convicted for Lewd Lascivious Battery and Sexual Activity with a Minor. Read more

