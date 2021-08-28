What's up: News headlines in Laredo
(LAREDO, TX) The news in Laredo never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Laredo area, click here.
US Marine From Texas Reportedly Among Those Killed In Afghanistan Airport Attack
Officials in Laredo, Texas are reporting that a Marine from the area is one of 13 U.S Service members killed in the attack at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. Katie Johnston reports. Read more
So sad. Elections have consequences and stolen elections have devastating consequences. Whoever made the call to pull out like this should be thoroughly investigated. Imo a 13 year old kid that plays Call of Duty could’ve planned this evac better.
41 likes 2 dislikes 12 replies
Thank you for your sacrifice and service to our country. Rest in peacefully in Jesus arms 🙏
35 likes 1 dislike
Texas Army veteran denied ICU bed due to COVID crisis dies of treatable illness
CBS News/ Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson. When U.S. Army veteran Daniel Wilkinson started feeling sick last week, he went to the hospital in Bellville, Texas, outside Houston. His health problem wasn’t related to COVID-19, but Wilkinson needed advanced care, and with the coronavirus filling up intensive care beds, he couldn’t get it in time to save his life. Read more
All on the unvaccinated cult. You didn’t get vaccinated you shouldn’t be allowed in a hospital. Trying to step in my constitutional rights wh?
317 likes 97 dislikes 211 replies
Sue the republicans for not having a mask mandate and encouraging people to get vaccinated. Put the antivaxers in the garage
171 likes 76 dislikes 88 replies
Convicted sex offender caught by border patrol trying to reenter the U.S.
LAREDO, Texas – A convicted sex offender was arrested by Laredo South Border Patrol agents, preventing him from illegally entering the U.S. In the very early morning hours of Aug. 24 near Rio Bravo, Texas, Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 20 undocumented individuals. One of them was identified as Daryl Esnaider Amador-Loretoa, a 23-year-old Honduran nation. Records reveal that Amador-Loretoa is a registered sex offender. In 2017, he was convicted for Lewd Lascivious Battery and Sexual Activity with a Minor. Read more
REQUIRED WEEKLY TEST - WXK26 - Laredo, TX (162.550 MHZ) - Live Stream (for NERP Participants)
1. This stream can be used for counting EAS Alerts. 2. The stream can also be monitored for NERP or other networks. This was the intended purpose for this stream. 3. The stream is not monitored 24/7 NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards Callsign: WXK26 Location: Laredo, Texas Frequency: 162.550 MHZ Forecast Office: Corpus Christi, Texas [CRP] Counties Served: Webb County TX and Zapata County TX Read more