Top stories trending in Lubbock

Impending disaster coming, LCMS warns Lubbock schools, children will die when local hospitals overwhelmed with COVID. LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Medical Society (LCMS) on Thursday presented a letter to the Lubbock ISD school board, recommending “universal masking in the schools, regardless of vaccination status.”. LCMS said within 30 days of the start of the school year, Lubbock ISD will have 50 estimated cases of... Read more

Woman shot in the head while driving, LPD report said; new details released LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report made available on Friday provided new details about a shooting incident Wednesday night in Central Lubbock. Police previously said a woman was driving eastbound along 50th Street near University Avenue. She was shot while driving, police said. She then stopped at the Burger King, 2002 50th Street. Read more

Viral TikTok: Man Accused of Taking Lewd Photography in Lubbock In a video that has received 1.6 million views and countless "stitch" reposts, TikTok user @ashleylelkins28 claims she was photographed and harassed by a man inside a Lubbock Wal-Mart. While I cannot be certain of everything that happened (of course), I believe her account of what happened, and let me tell you why. Read more

