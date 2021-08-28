Top stories trending in Lubbock
(LUBBOCK, TX) What’s going on in Lubbock? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here's a glimpse of what's going on nearby.
Impending disaster coming, LCMS warns Lubbock schools, children will die when local hospitals overwhelmed with COVID.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Medical Society (LCMS) on Thursday presented a letter to the Lubbock ISD school board, recommending “universal masking in the schools, regardless of vaccination status.”. LCMS said within 30 days of the start of the school year, Lubbock ISD will have 50 estimated cases of... Read more
im not masking my kids again over the flu, thats all it is, THE FLU!! The masks dont protect from anything and cause sicknesses from breathing in the same recycled air all day! theres NO mandates in TX! And my kids have antibodies! I REFUSE TO MASK MY CHILDREN OVER YOUR OPINIONS! Your NOT the parents SO LET US DO OUR JOBS AND YOU DO YOURS!
good ol Carl. I'm glad what you feel doesn't mandate anything. because you "feel" it is inhumane. but you cannot disprove that it doesn't help to wear a mask.. here we go again with someone else who feels something. so it must be so. another bleeding heart. I wonder what he will feel next week. something, nothing again. They just cannot relinquish control. my kid will be wearing one or they will not go. Schools are now nothing buy a Petrie dish waiting to see what happens. we will have the schools shut down in about a month or the first outbreak. Sad.
Woman shot in the head while driving, LPD report said; new details released
LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report made available on Friday provided new details about a shooting incident Wednesday night in Central Lubbock. Police previously said a woman was driving eastbound along 50th Street near University Avenue. She was shot while driving, police said. She then stopped at the Burger King, 2002 50th Street. Read more
This isn’t supposed to be happening until September 1st. 😳. Time for America to change with the times and start executing violent losers immediately.
Viral TikTok: Man Accused of Taking Lewd Photography in Lubbock
In a video that has received 1.6 million views and countless "stitch" reposts, TikTok user @ashleylelkins28 claims she was photographed and harassed by a man inside a Lubbock Wal-Mart. While I cannot be certain of everything that happened (of course), I believe her account of what happened, and let me tell you why. Read more
365 College Football Update | August 25, 2021 #shorts
