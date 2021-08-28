What's up: Leading stories in Pensacola

Corry Station

Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station trains information warfare professionals to execute their responsibilities for the Naval Fleet and the joint services. IWTC Corry Station is one of the largest training commands in the Navy and contributes to the $6.786 Billion-dollar economic impact military installations have on Escambia County. The total Statewide economic impact of Florida’s military installations totals $94.9 billion dollars! To learn more about the benefits of Florida’s military installations, check out the Florida Defense Factbook at https://www.enterpriseflorida.com/wp-content/uploads/Florida-Defense-Factbook-2020.pdf or visit https://www.enterpriseflorida.com/military-defense/. Read more