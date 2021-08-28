What's up: Leading stories in Pensacola
(PENSACOLA, FL) Here are today’s top stories from the Pensacola area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Ida Could Bring Rainfall To Florida Panhandle
Forecasters say Ida could be at least a major hurricane, with top winds of 120 mph, when it nears the U.S. Gulf Coast. This as residents in the Florida Panhandle are being urged to keep tabs on her. Ida became a Category-1 hurricane early Friday afternoon, with top sustained speeds... Read more
You think, her continued Northwest movement in in our favor & let’s hope it continues.
FHP: 1 fatality after vehicle accident in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is dead after a fatal crash in Santa Rosa County. The Florida Highway Patrol said an unidentified 33-year-old man from Pensacola struck the back of a tow truck with his motorcycle. The tow truck was traveling east on U.S. 90 approaching Starrider... Read more
Corry Station
Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station trains information warfare professionals to execute their responsibilities for the Naval Fleet and the joint services. IWTC Corry Station is one of the largest training commands in the Navy and contributes to the $6.786 Billion-dollar economic impact military installations have on Escambia County. The total Statewide economic impact of Florida’s military installations totals $94.9 billion dollars! To learn more about the benefits of Florida’s military installations, check out the Florida Defense Factbook at https://www.enterpriseflorida.com/wp-content/uploads/Florida-Defense-Factbook-2020.pdf or visit https://www.enterpriseflorida.com/military-defense/. Read more
Sheriff Uses Taxpayer Dollars To Commission Life-Sized Bronze Statue Of Himself
Pensacola, FL – Former Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan doled out approximately $75,000 in taxpayer dollars to commission a life-sized bronze statue of himself and second statute of a K9 deputy before he left office, according to the new sheriff. The six-foot, four-inch statue of former Escambia County Sheriff David... Read more