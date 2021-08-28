Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pensacola, FL

What's up: Leading stories in Pensacola

Posted by 
Pensacola News Alert
Pensacola News Alert
 6 days ago

(PENSACOLA, FL) Here are today’s top stories from the Pensacola area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Florida / wuwf.org

Ida Could Bring Rainfall To Florida Panhandle

Ida Could Bring Rainfall To Florida Panhandle

Forecasters say Ida could be at least a major hurricane, with top winds of 120 mph, when it nears the U.S. Gulf Coast. This as residents in the Florida Panhandle are being urged to keep tabs on her. Ida became a Category-1 hurricane early Friday afternoon, with top sustained speeds... Read more

Comments
avatar

You think, her continued Northwest movement in in our favor & let’s hope it continues.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Santa Rosa County / weartv.com

FHP: 1 fatality after vehicle accident in Santa Rosa County

FHP: 1 fatality after vehicle accident in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is dead after a fatal crash in Santa Rosa County. The Florida Highway Patrol said an unidentified 33-year-old man from Pensacola struck the back of a tow truck with his motorcycle. The tow truck was traveling east on U.S. 90 approaching Starrider... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Pensacola / youtube.com

Corry Station

Corry Station

Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station trains information warfare professionals to execute their responsibilities for the Naval Fleet and the joint services. IWTC Corry Station is one of the largest training commands in the Navy and contributes to the $6.786 Billion-dollar economic impact military installations have on Escambia County. The total Statewide economic impact of Florida’s military installations totals $94.9 billion dollars! To learn more about the benefits of Florida’s military installations, check out the Florida Defense Factbook at https://www.enterpriseflorida.com/wp-content/uploads/Florida-Defense-Factbook-2020.pdf or visit https://www.enterpriseflorida.com/military-defense/. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Escambia County / policetribune.com

Sheriff Uses Taxpayer Dollars To Commission Life-Sized Bronze Statue Of Himself

Sheriff Uses Taxpayer Dollars To Commission Life-Sized Bronze Statue Of Himself

Pensacola, FL – Former Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan doled out approximately $75,000 in taxpayer dollars to commission a life-sized bronze statue of himself and second statute of a K9 deputy before he left office, according to the new sheriff. The six-foot, four-inch statue of former Escambia County Sheriff David... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola News Alert

Pensacola, FL
472
Followers
455
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pensacola News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
City
Pensacola, FL
Local
Florida Government
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

Comments / 0

Community Policy