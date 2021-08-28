News wrap: Headlines in Madison
Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Ho-Chunk Gaming centers remain closed Friday after issues that appeared to affect every one of its locations forced all but one of them to shut down, at least, temporarily. Ho-Chunk has not provided much information about the closures. However, in updates on Facebook, some casinos... Read more
'Making a Murderer' subject Avery appeals latest defeat
“Making a Murderer” subject Steven Avery has appealed his latest unanimous legal defeat, asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case. Read more
Up to 10,000 refugees expected to come through Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and up to 10,000 more could do so in the coming weeks, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Wednesday after meeting with base officials. The base, located about 40 miles east of La Crosse in western Wisconsin,... Read more
Madison Police Department warns against fundraising phone scam
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department issued a warning Wednesday about a phone scam claiming to be raising money for an MPD fundraiser, saying that a real police fundraiser would not use such methods. Check out more of our crime coverage here. According to the incident report, a Wisconsin... Read more