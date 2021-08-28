Cancel
Madison, WI

News wrap: Headlines in Madison

Posted by 
Madison Today
Madison Today
 6 days ago

(MADISON, WI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Madison.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Madison area, click here.

Madison / nbc15.com

Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed

Four Ho-Chunk casinos remain closed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four Ho-Chunk Gaming centers remain closed Friday after issues that appeared to affect every one of its locations forced all but one of them to shut down, at least, temporarily. Ho-Chunk has not provided much information about the closures. However, in updates on Facebook, some casinos... Read more

Madison / tmj4.com

'Making a Murderer' subject Avery appeals latest defeat

'Making a Murderer' subject Avery appeals latest defeat

“Making a Murderer” subject Steven Avery has appealed his latest unanimous legal defeat, asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case. Read more

Dear Lord Jesus please wrap your arms around the Halbache's family. Please help them through this. Please help this family not having to keep having this it brought up into their face over and over again. Let Teresa and the rest of the whole back family rest in peace, it's not fair for them to have to relive this over and over Lord. Please allow the Justice to continue go through and end the nightmares for Teresa's parents and families.Lord please help the judge make the right decisions and please let him have the victim in mind when he's doing so. With the blood of Jesus in Jesus name I pray Amen. I want to say to the Halbach family I am so sorry that you guys are going through this over and over. I'm sorry the justice system has not allowed you peace and rest.I pray a blessing on your family.

He's Guilty. He hates women and deserves to be in prison. Why waste WI taxpayer's dollar's for a new trial. He killed her and he knows he did it. He wants to blame his nephew, because he can't handle being in jail. Look at all the other things this man has done. He's a career criminal and wants to blame other people for his poor decisions.

Wisconsin / middletownpress.com

Up to 10,000 refugees expected to come through Wisconsin

Up to 10,000 refugees expected to come through Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and up to 10,000 more could do so in the coming weeks, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Wednesday after meeting with base officials. The base, located about 40 miles east of La Crosse in western Wisconsin,... Read more

Madison / wkow.com

Madison Police Department warns against fundraising phone scam

Madison Police Department warns against fundraising phone scam

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department issued a warning Wednesday about a phone scam claiming to be raising money for an MPD fundraiser, saying that a real police fundraiser would not use such methods. Check out more of our crime coverage here. According to the incident report, a Wisconsin... Read more

Madison Today

Madison Today

Madison, WI
With Madison Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Public Safety Posted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
Business Posted by
Reuters

After criticism, Apple says it will delay child safety updates

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) said on Friday it would take more time to collect feedback and improve proposed child safety features after the criticism of the system on privacy and other grounds both inside and outside the company. Apple's promise last month to check U.S. customer phones...

