Spring Roll vs. Egg Roll: What’s the Difference?
Whether it’s a healthy lunch or some greasy late-night chow after you’ve been burning the midnight oil, your local Chinese joint really does deliver on all fronts. Regardless of what led you to reach for that takeout menu, there’s a good chance you’ll be eyeing the small bites section. (After all, there’s no harm in enjoying a tiny prelude to your General Tso’s, right?) When it comes to making the correct appetizer decision, the devil is in the details. As such, here’s everything you need to know in order to settle the spring roll vs. egg roll debate once and for all.www.purewow.com
Comments / 0