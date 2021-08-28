What's up: Leading stories in Tallahassee

Florida lawmakers take aim at local schools in mask standoff

TALLAHASSEE — The culture wars playing out in school districts across Florida over mask mandates could shift into the Florida Legislature as conservative Republicans contemplate a special session to expand the law that allows them to suspend or remove superintendents that have defied the governor's order prohibiting mandatory face coverings to protect against COVID-19. The State Board of Education this month directed Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to consider a series of punitive measures for districts that imposed mask mandates without an opt-out clause for parents. Among the penalties was legislative action. And Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday echoed his warning that school districts that defy his executive order banning masks "will face consequences" because "they are thumbing their nose at the rights of parents."