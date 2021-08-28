Cancel
Tallahassee, FL

What's up: Leading stories in Tallahassee

Tallahassee Daily
Tallahassee Daily
(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Here are today’s top stories from the Tallahassee area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Tallahassee area, click here.

Florida / tampafp.com

Florida Man Banks $1,000,000 On Scratch-Off From Publix

Florida Man Banks $1,000,000 On Scratch-Off From Publix

A Florida man scratches off a $1,000,000 winner that he purchased from Public, according to the Florida Lottery. The Florida Lottery announces that Edward Noger, 61, of Largo claimed a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 GOLD RUSH CLASSIC Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to... Read more

avatar

why does it say he bought it at Publix and then says he bought it at Circle K?

11 likes 4 replies

avatar

That's misinformation to me the lottery rakes in million everyday but few people win where is all that money going to we have no one to explain this I've been playing ten years and won a thousand dollars once every other time 2$, 2$, 2$ never a win all ticket that has a thousand five thousand ten thousand I could've bought a house with all the money the taken from me I have 300 worth of lottery tickets some weeks.

1 like 1 dislike 1 reply

Florida / tampabay.com

Florida lawmakers take aim at local schools in mask standoff

Florida lawmakers take aim at local schools in mask standoff

TALLAHASSEE — The culture wars playing out in school districts across Florida over mask mandates could shift into the Florida Legislature as conservative Republicans contemplate a special session to expand the law that allows them to suspend or remove superintendents that have defied the governor’s order prohibiting mandatory face coverings to protect against COVID-19. The State Board of Education this month directed Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to consider a series of punitive measures for districts that imposed mask mandates without an opt-out clause for parents. Among the penalties was legislative action. And Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday echoed his warning that school districts that defy his executive order banning masks “will face consequences” because “they are thumbing their nose at the rights of parents.” Read more

avatar

omg he is not banning masks at school. he is giving parents the choice. it's not even the schools that have the mandates it's the ones that are not allowing parents to opt-out. read the language this is written in they are trying to get people to jump on the hate wagon without all the necessary information.

10 likes 5 dislikes 12 replies

avatar

Well our kids don't have to wear them here , people this is a flu strain

3 likes 4 dislikes 8 replies

Longwood / cdrecycler.com

Waste Pro names Ralph Mills new SVP

Waste Pro names Ralph Mills new SVP

Waste Pro, Longwood, Florida, announced Aug. 25 that Ralph Mills, who leads the company’s Coastal Region, has been promoted to senior vice president. Mills, who joined Waste Pro in 2006, has more than 35 years of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, Mills has been involved in all aspects of the industry, including collection, recycling, disposal, and landfill operations and management. Read more

Tallahassee / nwfdailynews.com

Judge to decide whether to reinstate federal unemployment benefits suspended in June

Judge to decide whether to reinstate federal unemployment benefits suspended in June

Lori Beth Ertel, an unemployed accountant who fears being evicted from her Lauderdale home, remained poker face on a virtual witness stand Wednesday. Tallahassee Circuit Judge Layne Smith was explaining the high bar she and other jobless Floridians have to clear in a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ertel is... Read more

Florida Government
