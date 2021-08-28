Top stories trending in Naples
(NAPLES, FL) What’s going on in Naples? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Naples area, click here.
Driver identified in hit & run, Naples teen taken off life support
NAPLES, Fla. — The driver responsible for a deadly hit and run crash in Naples that ultimately killed a 16-year-old girl has been identified, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers have not identified the driver, but officials did say they impounded the driver’s car, a four-door Kia. Kimberly Yanira, 16,... Read more
East Naples girl dies from injuries suffered in hit-and-run crash that occurred on her birthday
An East Naples teenager died Friday from injuries suffered in a hit-and-crash that occurred on her birthday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Kimberly Yanira was turning 16 years old Sunday when she was riding her bike across U.S. 41 near Pineland Avenue. She was struck by a vehicle around 4:30 p.m., troopers said. Read more
